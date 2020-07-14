Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven Property Amenities elevator dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only take one thing, would you bring your favorite meal? If so, food-obsessed Hayes Valley is your soul mate. Gathering places like Chez Maman, Souvla and Biergarten nourish the neighborhood. Artsy boutiques, cute sidewalk cafes and packed bars bring the rest of the city out to play. Tree-lined streets and eye-candy Victorian homes give this area that quintessential San Francisco feel.



Freshly repainted and upgraded, this trophy property is a winner. New windows and other new appliances have given this building a new lease on life. Built in 1928, and boasting hardwood floors, washer/dryer and huge windows, this Hayes Valley home is a prize.



