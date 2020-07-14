All apartments in San Francisco
50 LAGUNA
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

50 LAGUNA

50 Laguna St · (415) 965-4847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Mint Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 361 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 362 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 50 LAGUNA.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
If you were stranded on a desert island and could only take one thing, would you bring your favorite meal? If so, food-obsessed Hayes Valley is your soul mate. Gathering places like Chez Maman, Souvla and Biergarten nourish the neighborhood. Artsy boutiques, cute sidewalk cafes and packed bars bring the rest of the city out to play. Tree-lined streets and eye-candy Victorian homes give this area that quintessential San Francisco feel.

Freshly repainted and upgraded, this trophy property is a winner. New windows and other new appliances have given this building a new lease on life. Built in 1928, and boasting hardwood floors, washer/dryer and huge windows, this Hayes Valley home is a prize.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, its about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 LAGUNA have any available units?
50 LAGUNA has 2 units available starting at $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 LAGUNA have?
Some of 50 LAGUNA's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 LAGUNA currently offering any rent specials?
50 LAGUNA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 LAGUNA pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 LAGUNA is pet friendly.
Does 50 LAGUNA offer parking?
Yes, 50 LAGUNA offers parking.
Does 50 LAGUNA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 LAGUNA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 LAGUNA have a pool?
No, 50 LAGUNA does not have a pool.
Does 50 LAGUNA have accessible units?
No, 50 LAGUNA does not have accessible units.
Does 50 LAGUNA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 LAGUNA has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

