All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like
2677 Larkin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2677 Larkin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

2677 Larkin

2677 Larkin St · (510) 324-9841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Russian Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2677 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$5,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$5,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$6,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2677 Larkin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
lobby
garage
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
bike storage
car charging
Russian Hill is San Francisco’s crown jewel. Incredible views, cable cars and Lombard’s crooked curves are just a few of the treasures that keep tourists enthralled and locals pinching themselves. See a student exhibit by the budding Picassos at San Francisco Art Institute, treat yourself to a few scoops at Swensen’s and feel free to skip the gym. Who needs a StairMaster when your walk home defies gravity?

Come for the views, stay for the luxury. This Russian Hill building has all the presence of a Parisian chateau with none of the attitude. The gilded lobby is undeniably posh and fit for royalty, but the interior is down-to-earth modern style and contemporary. Incredible scenery come with the territory.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2677 Larkin have any available units?
2677 Larkin has 5 units available starting at $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2677 Larkin have?
Some of 2677 Larkin's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2677 Larkin currently offering any rent specials?
2677 Larkin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2677 Larkin pet-friendly?
Yes, 2677 Larkin is pet friendly.
Does 2677 Larkin offer parking?
Yes, 2677 Larkin offers parking.
Does 2677 Larkin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2677 Larkin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2677 Larkin have a pool?
No, 2677 Larkin does not have a pool.
Does 2677 Larkin have accessible units?
No, 2677 Larkin does not have accessible units.
Does 2677 Larkin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2677 Larkin has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Similar Listings

399 Fremont
399 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
641 O Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1795 O'Farrell Apartments
1795 O'farrell Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
1955 LEAVENWORTH Street
1955 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94134
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1126 BUSH
1126 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2148-2152 Broderick Street
2152 Broderick Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission DistrictTenderloinRussian HillLower Nob HillSouth BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-San FranciscoCity College of San FranciscoGolden Gate University-San Francisco