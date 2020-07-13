2677 Larkin.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym lobby garage parking on-site laundry alarm system bike storage car charging

Russian Hill is San Francisco’s crown jewel. Incredible views, cable cars and Lombard’s crooked curves are just a few of the treasures that keep tourists enthralled and locals pinching themselves. See a student exhibit by the budding Picassos at San Francisco Art Institute, treat yourself to a few scoops at Swensen’s and feel free to skip the gym. Who needs a StairMaster when your walk home defies gravity?



Come for the views, stay for the luxury. This Russian Hill building has all the presence of a Parisian chateau with none of the attitude. The gilded lobby is undeniably posh and fit for royalty, but the interior is down-to-earth modern style and contemporary. Incredible scenery come with the territory.



RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without