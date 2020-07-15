All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

1795 O'Farrell Apartments

1795 O'farrell Street · (415) 849-4550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1795 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Western Addition

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1795 O'Farrell Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
alarm system
1795 O'Farrell is an eye-popping Marina-style building in San Francisco's Western Addition. Full of modern touches, its sterling location is just blocks away from parks, bars, restaurants, boutiques, and entertainment, while providing convenient access to the rest of the City and beyond.Occupying the corner of Steiner and O'Farrell since it was built in 1925, 1795 O'Farrell's distinctive, purple-accented ornamental fa�ade, tiled entryway floor, and other details have always stood out among its neighbors on the block. Far from stuck in the past, the mid-rise building offers plenty of contemporary amenities to its residents, including on-site laundry, parking, and an elevator. Green space abounds near 1795 O'Farrell, perfect for dog owners, people watchers, and rec sports enthusiasts. Located across the street from recently renovated Raymond Kimbell Playground, the building is within blocks of Alamo Square Park, Color Fountain Park, and Jefferson Square Park. With Walker's and Biker's Paradise designations and an Excellent Transit Score, it's easy for commuters to reach Downtown BART and Muni stops, Van Ness tech shuttles, and SoMA offices. When it's time to play, nearby Fillmore Street and Japantown are home to some of San Francisco's best food, drink, shopping, and entertainment, including the legendary Fillmore concert hall located around the corner.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40
restrictions: 40lbs weight limit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1795 O'Farrell Apartments have any available units?
1795 O'Farrell Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1795 O'Farrell Apartments have?
Some of 1795 O'Farrell Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1795 O'Farrell Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1795 O'Farrell Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1795 O'Farrell Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1795 O'Farrell Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1795 O'Farrell Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 1795 O'Farrell Apartments offers parking.
Does 1795 O'Farrell Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1795 O'Farrell Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1795 O'Farrell Apartments have a pool?
No, 1795 O'Farrell Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1795 O'Farrell Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1795 O'Farrell Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1795 O'Farrell Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1795 O'Farrell Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

