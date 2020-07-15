1795 O'Farrell Apartments

Amenities

1795 O'Farrell is an eye-popping Marina-style building in San Francisco's Western Addition. Full of modern touches, its sterling location is just blocks away from parks, bars, restaurants, boutiques, and entertainment, while providing convenient access to the rest of the City and beyond.Occupying the corner of Steiner and O'Farrell since it was built in 1925, 1795 O'Farrell's distinctive, purple-accented ornamental fa�ade, tiled entryway floor, and other details have always stood out among its neighbors on the block. Far from stuck in the past, the mid-rise building offers plenty of contemporary amenities to its residents, including on-site laundry, parking, and an elevator. Green space abounds near 1795 O'Farrell, perfect for dog owners, people watchers, and rec sports enthusiasts. Located across the street from recently renovated Raymond Kimbell Playground, the building is within blocks of Alamo Square Park, Color Fountain Park, and Jefferson Square Park. With Walker's and Biker's Paradise designations and an Excellent Transit Score, it's easy for commuters to reach Downtown BART and Muni stops, Van Ness tech shuttles, and SoMA offices. When it's time to play, nearby Fillmore Street and Japantown are home to some of San Francisco's best food, drink, shopping, and entertainment, including the legendary Fillmore concert hall located around the corner.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.