Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2401 JACKSON ST UNIT 8

2401 Jackson Street · (415) 484-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2401 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2401 JACKSON ST UNIT 8 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Upscale Topfloor Pacific Heights Condo - FOUNDATION- - Custom Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/xl0PkLUGHyU

(UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.)

Upscale Pacific Heights Condo in coveted Jackson/Fillmore location. Steps away from Fillmore Street's renown eateries, coffee shops and boutiques & just 2 blocks from Alta Plaza. Easy access to local commuter Muni lines. No designated parking, however there is on street parking around the neighborhood and a couple of parking garages nearby, (approx $350 mo)

*Photos are of a different unit with same floor-plan. Some finishes vary in unit for rent.
*Top Floor unit
*Classic hardwood floors
*Bright Living Room with fireplace
*Large Dining Room with fireplace
*HUGE updated kitchen with stone counter tops, gas range, SS Appliances, Pantry
*In unit Washer/Dryer.

Available June for Move in. Sorry no pets, no smoking.

Assistive animals permitted with legal documentation No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required.

If you have any specific questions about this property, please call or text Shawn Walker at (707) 774-5398

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2060859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

