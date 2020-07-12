/
/
/
western addition
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
334 Apartments for rent in Western Addition, San Francisco, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
2 Units Available
1795 O'Farrell Apartments
1795 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
410 sqft
1795 O'Farrell is an eye-popping Marina-style building in San Francisco's Western Addition.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1819 GOLDEN GATE
1819 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community in the North of Panhandle and by Alamo Square. This is a rent-controlled area. On-site playground and garages provided. This restored historic building features hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1310 Fillmore Street
1310 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
Landmark Bldg, Contemporary Condo With W/D, Pkg Avail. | Elite Leasing - Watch the video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/fLCGbsVxNXM PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $4,395/mo. Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Parking: 1 car for $250/mo.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1040 Steiner #11
1040 Steiner Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
Alamo Square. Clean, Nice One Bedroom. Laundry. - Clean and nice one bedroom in Alamo Square. Nice kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors. Stainless appliances. Granite Countertops. The quiet backside of the building. Pleasant outlook.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1412 Golden Gate #Garden
1412 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,975
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden One Bedroom in 1885 Victorian with Private Patio & Deck! AMSI/Maureen Couture - One bedroom garden unit in 1885 Victorian. Separate entrance on Steiner Street, secure, in garden setting.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1662 Fulton St.
1662 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1100 sqft
Spectacular NOPA flat with large living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with pantry, laundry, HUGE storage section in the garage and in the unit throughout, and one car tandem parking included! Walk score 96 with Lucky s on the next block
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2079 Golden Gate Avenue
2079 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2079 Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2001 McAllister Street
2001 Mcallister Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,995
679 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2001 McAllister Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1407 Golden Gate Avenue
1407 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
3BR+/1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1310 Fulton St
1310 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1310 Fulton St in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated February 7 at 02:05pm
1 Unit Available
647 Baker St
647 Baker Street, San Francisco, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 647 Baker St in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
998 Divisadero Street
998 Divisadero Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 998 Divisadero Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1509 Golden Gate Avenue
1509 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1509 Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
897 Webster St
897 Webster St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1800 sqft
Webster - Property Id: 300538 This is a very large recently remodeled townhouse in the Alamo Square district in San Francisco. It is conveniently located within walking distance to Hayes Valley and the Fillmore District.
Results within 1 mile of Western Addition
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,918
1123 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
85 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,920
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,430
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,174
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
866 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
9 Units Available
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
14 Units Available
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,044
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
777 sqft
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
86 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,317
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
98 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,123
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,355
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,657
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,896
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CATiburon, CASausalito, CADaly City, CAAlameda, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAAlbany, CA