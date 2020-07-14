Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator dishwasher garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities elevator media room dogs allowed cats allowed parking lobby pet friendly

Live like a boss in the heart of the city. Downtown is well-oiled work/play hybrid. The hardworking Financial District is all business and Union Square is shopping, dining and entertainment central. An all-star lineup of theaters, bars, and restaurants light up the nightlife. Catch a performance at The Curran, savor seafood at Farallon, and cap off the night with a cocktail at the Burritt Room. Linger ‘til last call – you’re practically home already, after all!



Pretty, pink and Polk-Street adjacent, this beautiful building is perfect for professionals and just about anyone who prizes a central location. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and impeccable kitchen updates make this the ultimate trophy apartment.



