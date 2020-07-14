All apartments in San Francisco
816 Geary
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

816 Geary

816 Geary St · (415) 649-5262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

816 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$1,945

Studio · 1 Bath · 269 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 816 Geary.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
lobby
pet friendly
Live like a boss in the heart of the city. Downtown is well-oiled work/play hybrid. The hardworking Financial District is all business and Union Square is shopping, dining and entertainment central. An all-star lineup of theaters, bars, and restaurants light up the nightlife. Catch a performance at The Curran, savor seafood at Farallon, and cap off the night with a cocktail at the Burritt Room. Linger ‘til last call – you’re practically home already, after all!

Pretty, pink and Polk-Street adjacent, this beautiful building is perfect for professionals and just about anyone who prizes a central location. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and impeccable kitchen updates make this the ultimate trophy apartment.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where ch

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Geary have any available units?
816 Geary has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Geary have?
Some of 816 Geary's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Geary currently offering any rent specials?
816 Geary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Geary pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Geary is pet friendly.
Does 816 Geary offer parking?
Yes, 816 Geary offers parking.
Does 816 Geary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Geary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Geary have a pool?
No, 816 Geary does not have a pool.
Does 816 Geary have accessible units?
No, 816 Geary does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Geary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Geary has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

