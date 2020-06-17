All apartments in San Francisco
2149 Beach St.
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:34 AM

2149 Beach St.

2149 Beach Street · (415) 347-6184
Location

2149 Beach Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2149 Beach St. - 2149 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2149 Beach St. - 2149 Available 05/18/20 Unique Marina Elegance! Large Renovated Top Floor. 3 Bed, 2 bath + Bonus room, Parking for 3 cars. - With BUILT-IN's GALORE, this extra large renovated flat, in the Marina, is perfect for entertaining and its location simply cannot be beat!

It's just 1 block from The Palace of Fine Arts, 3 blocks from the Marina Green, and a mere 5 minute walk to the shops and restaurants of Chestnut Street. The convenience and peaceful location make the overall package one of the best in the Marina - hands down!

Features include a Chefs Kitchen, with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a Miele dishwasher, and an eat-in kitchen.

The elegant oversized living room, with an arched ceiling, boasts built in cabinets and a Romeo balcony. It also has a wood burning fireplace for those cozy nights in. The adjacent large formal dining room is perfect for dinner parties or quiet family meals. Architectural details include original trim & a glass half wall atop the stairwell.

Slip away to your Master Bedroom retreat with custom built-ins and en suite master bathroom featuring double sinks & a modern bidet. The spacious 2nd Bedroom can easily fit a King sized bed and dresser, and also has custom built-ins. The 3rd bedroom can double as home office with beautiful custom crafted cabinets. Downtown can be seen from the bonus sun filled room, also with built-ins galore. It overlooks a tranquil garden with a gas BBQ and modern fire pit.

In-unit laundary, recessed lighting, rich dark hardwood floors, designer finishes, high ceilings and skylights throughout!

On the ground level is a garage with space for 3 car parking and extra storage.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

12 month lease. Unfurnished. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking rental.

To schedule a showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/SF
or call: 415-347-0021

SF City Rents
DRE 01182457

(RLNE5572872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

