1225 TAYLOR Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed elevator microwave

1225 Taylor sits on a beautiful, tree-lined block in desirable, family-friendly Nob Hill. Home to some of the best views in the City, it hosts excellent food, drink, shopping, and entertainment, with even more San Francisco favorites nearby.Four stories high and painted a stately blue-gray, 1225 Taylor is full of historical charm and modern conveniences. Built in 1913 and named the Mt. Vernon Apartments, its distinctive bay windows and Edwardian cornices give way to a marbled entryway and black-and-white checkerboard lobby, complete with mirrors and a chandelier. The elevator and on-site laundry are just two of the community amenities, while units feature hardwood floors, modern appliances, and more.Commuters and city explorers love 1225 Taylor's extremely walkable location and world-class public transportation. BART, Muni, and even the famous cable cars run nearby, giving residents easy access to Downtown, the Financial District, the Polk Street retail corridor, Chinatown, Union Square shopping, North Beach, and other San Francisco hot spots. With live music favorite The Masonic, the famed views of cocktail bar Top of the Mark, local Italian favorite Venticello, dog-friendly Huntington Park, and beloved Betty Ong Rec Center all a short walk away, 1225 Taylor truly offers something for everyone just steps from its front door. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.