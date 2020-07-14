All apartments in San Francisco
1225 TAYLOR Apartments
1225 TAYLOR Apartments

1225 Taylor Street · (415) 943-0663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1225 Taylor Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 324 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 324 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 374 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1225 TAYLOR Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
1225 Taylor sits on a beautiful, tree-lined block in desirable, family-friendly Nob Hill. Home to some of the best views in the City, it hosts excellent food, drink, shopping, and entertainment, with even more San Francisco favorites nearby.Four stories high and painted a stately blue-gray, 1225 Taylor is full of historical charm and modern conveniences. Built in 1913 and named the Mt. Vernon Apartments, its distinctive bay windows and Edwardian cornices give way to a marbled entryway and black-and-white checkerboard lobby, complete with mirrors and a chandelier. The elevator and on-site laundry are just two of the community amenities, while units feature hardwood floors, modern appliances, and more.Commuters and city explorers love 1225 Taylor's extremely walkable location and world-class public transportation. BART, Muni, and even the famous cable cars run nearby, giving residents easy access to Downtown, the Financial District, the Polk Street retail corridor, Chinatown, Union Square shopping, North Beach, and other San Francisco hot spots. With live music favorite The Masonic, the famed views of cocktail bar Top of the Mark, local Italian favorite Venticello, dog-friendly Huntington Park, and beloved Betty Ong Rec Center all a short walk away, 1225 Taylor truly offers something for everyone just steps from its front door. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 TAYLOR Apartments have any available units?
1225 TAYLOR Apartments has 3 units available starting at $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 TAYLOR Apartments have?
Some of 1225 TAYLOR Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 TAYLOR Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1225 TAYLOR Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 TAYLOR Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 TAYLOR Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1225 TAYLOR Apartments offer parking?
No, 1225 TAYLOR Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 1225 TAYLOR Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 TAYLOR Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 TAYLOR Apartments have a pool?
No, 1225 TAYLOR Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1225 TAYLOR Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1225 TAYLOR Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 TAYLOR Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 TAYLOR Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

