When calling please dial 415-346-8600 ext 103.



Spacious, Well Maintained 2 or 3 bedroom Panhandle.



Located one block from the Panhandle and Golden Gate Park.



Second floor condo in three level building.



Cat friendly.



2 bedroom(easy to convert to 3 bedroom)/split 1 bath.



In unit stackable washer/dryer.



Refinished hardwood floors.



Dining room with storage cabinets.



Living room with decorative fireplace.



Shared backyard.



Owner pays water, trash and sewage.



Tenant pays PG&E.



1 year lease.



******BEWARE OF CRAIGSLIST and INTERNET SCAMMERS******



We will never ask you to send personal information or money and we will always meet you in person at a property.



