605 Jones
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:10 AM

605 Jones

605 Jones St · (415) 234-4815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

605 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Lower Nob Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
cats allowed
605 Jones is a welcoming and amenity-filled fixture of one of San Francisco’s great neighborhoods. This four-story building has occupied the corner of Geary and Jones in Lower Nob Hill since 1908, when it was constructed as part of the citywide rebuild after the 1906 earthquake.

With its stately gray exterior, accented with sharp white ornamentation and a wrought-iron black gate, 605 Jones stands out on its block. Residents love its elevator and other contemporary conveniences, as well as its prime location: located just three blocks from Union Square and its department stores, boutiques, and other shopping staples, 605 Jones is surrounded by some of San Francisco’s best. Nearby restaurant and bar favorites include Liholiho Yacht Club and Bourbon & Branch, with Sergeant John McCauley Park and Boedekker Park offering green space for dog walking and recreation.

Ample public transportation options, fantastic walkability, and plenty of bike lanes make 605 Jones the perfect launchpad

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Jones have any available units?
605 Jones doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Jones have?
Some of 605 Jones's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Jones currently offering any rent specials?
605 Jones is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Jones pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Jones is pet friendly.
Does 605 Jones offer parking?
No, 605 Jones does not offer parking.
Does 605 Jones have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Jones offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Jones have a pool?
No, 605 Jones does not have a pool.
Does 605 Jones have accessible units?
No, 605 Jones does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Jones have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Jones has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

