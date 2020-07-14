Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator cats allowed

605 Jones is a welcoming and amenity-filled fixture of one of San Francisco’s great neighborhoods. This four-story building has occupied the corner of Geary and Jones in Lower Nob Hill since 1908, when it was constructed as part of the citywide rebuild after the 1906 earthquake.



With its stately gray exterior, accented with sharp white ornamentation and a wrought-iron black gate, 605 Jones stands out on its block. Residents love its elevator and other contemporary conveniences, as well as its prime location: located just three blocks from Union Square and its department stores, boutiques, and other shopping staples, 605 Jones is surrounded by some of San Francisco’s best. Nearby restaurant and bar favorites include Liholiho Yacht Club and Bourbon & Branch, with Sergeant John McCauley Park and Boedekker Park offering green space for dog walking and recreation.



Ample public transportation options, fantastic walkability, and plenty of bike lanes make 605 Jones the perfect launchpad