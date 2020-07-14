All apartments in San Francisco
1801 Leavenworth Street

1801 Leavenworth Street · (415) 483-0674
Location

1801 Leavenworth Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1801 Leavenworth Street.

Amenities

pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Straight out of central casting, Russian Hill is quintessential San Francisco. This photogenic neighborhood is home to many of the citys A-list attractions. Lombards crooked curves, Hyde Street Cable Cars and panoramic views of the Bay keep visitors endlessly entertained and residents in awe of the place they call home. Hyde and Polk are stocked with places to sip, savor and see. Pop into La Folie for some bubbly, catch a French flick at the Alliance Franais, or shop for unique clothes at Belle Cose. Russian Hill is a star.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Leavenworth Street have any available units?
1801 Leavenworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1801 Leavenworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Leavenworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Leavenworth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Leavenworth Street is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Leavenworth Street offer parking?
No, 1801 Leavenworth Street does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Leavenworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Leavenworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Leavenworth Street have a pool?
No, 1801 Leavenworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Leavenworth Street have accessible units?
No, 1801 Leavenworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Leavenworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Leavenworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Leavenworth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Leavenworth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

