Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

2363 VAN NESS

2363 Van Ness Ave · (415) 234-1527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2363 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94123
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$4,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2363 VAN NESS.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Pacific Heights has a legacy of luxury that dates back to the late 1800’s when a disruptive technology known as the cable-car line made this elevated area accessible. Victorian mansions sprawl atop the soaring hills, and it’s easy to see why this is still a prime location – sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge and beyond. Fillmore Street’s bars, boutique eateries and designer fashions pour commercial success into the largely residential area.

Incredible lightness of being – this solar-powered Pac Heights building makes the most of the day. The hardwood floors and bay windows are so San Francisco and the updated interiors are stacked with home-enhancing goodies that will light up your life.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to reboote

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 VAN NESS have any available units?
2363 VAN NESS has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2363 VAN NESS have?
Some of 2363 VAN NESS's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2363 VAN NESS currently offering any rent specials?
2363 VAN NESS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 VAN NESS pet-friendly?
Yes, 2363 VAN NESS is pet friendly.
Does 2363 VAN NESS offer parking?
No, 2363 VAN NESS does not offer parking.
Does 2363 VAN NESS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2363 VAN NESS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 VAN NESS have a pool?
No, 2363 VAN NESS does not have a pool.
Does 2363 VAN NESS have accessible units?
No, 2363 VAN NESS does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 VAN NESS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2363 VAN NESS has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

