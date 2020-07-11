2363 VAN NESS

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities elevator dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly online portal

Pacific Heights has a legacy of luxury that dates back to the late 1800’s when a disruptive technology known as the cable-car line made this elevated area accessible. Victorian mansions sprawl atop the soaring hills, and it’s easy to see why this is still a prime location – sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge and beyond. Fillmore Street’s bars, boutique eateries and designer fashions pour commercial success into the largely residential area.



Incredible lightness of being – this solar-powered Pac Heights building makes the most of the day. The hardwood floors and bay windows are so San Francisco and the updated interiors are stacked with home-enhancing goodies that will light up your life.



Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to reboote