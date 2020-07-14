All apartments in San Francisco
2385 Folsom
2385 Folsom

2385 Folsom St · (415) 231-1676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2385 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2385 Folsom.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Much like its famed burrito, the Mission District has a lot of layers. Latin tradition, tech innovation, art and culinary scenes combine to create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Absorb the artistic ambiance at City Art Gallery, get into the global groove at Bissap Baobab, or take dinner and a movie to a whole new dimension at Foreign Cinema – the Mission is a multi-course cultural menu. Bart, MUNI and tech shuttles make the Mission the ideal launch pad.Eat, sleep, entertain, and binge on Netflix in this cozy Folsom Street home. When you come up for air, the bus stops right outside your door to whisk you wherever your heart desires. Rinse and repeat until you and your MUNI driver are best buds. Speaking of which, this apartment comes with in-home washer/dryer, high speed hookup to the net and many more amenities.One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfoli

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2385 Folsom have any available units?
2385 Folsom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2385 Folsom have?
Some of 2385 Folsom's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2385 Folsom currently offering any rent specials?
2385 Folsom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2385 Folsom pet-friendly?
Yes, 2385 Folsom is pet friendly.
Does 2385 Folsom offer parking?
No, 2385 Folsom does not offer parking.
Does 2385 Folsom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2385 Folsom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2385 Folsom have a pool?
No, 2385 Folsom does not have a pool.
Does 2385 Folsom have accessible units?
No, 2385 Folsom does not have accessible units.
Does 2385 Folsom have units with dishwashers?
No, 2385 Folsom does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

