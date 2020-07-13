Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator cable included dishwasher furnished oven range Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry dogs allowed cats allowed internet access pet friendly

701 Taylor occupies a central Lower Nob Hill address, close to the best of the neighborhood and San Francisco as a whole. Full of contemporary touches and beautiful architectural details, the building is a perfect blend of past and present in an excellent location.



Recognizable for its distinctive brick exterior, ornamental façade, and the eye-catching crimson paint of one of its ground floor retail tenants, 701 Taylor is unique inside and out. Community amenities like a courtyard, elevator, and on-site laundry are beloved by residents, while units offer hardwood floors, modern appliances, and more.



Commuters and nightlife enthusiasts love 701 Taylor’s proximity to BART, Muni, Van Ness tech shuttles, and other public transportation. With an ultra-walkable location, Downtown, the Financial District, Nob Hill, and other neighborhoods are easily accessible, along with some of the City’s favorite bars, restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Union Square shopping is blocks away, along wit