Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

701 TAYLOR

701 Taylor St · (415) 234-1548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0303 · Avail. now

$2,595

Studio · 1 Bath · 381 sqft

Unit 0302 · Avail. now

$2,595

Studio · 1 Bath · 394 sqft

Unit 0209 · Avail. now

$2,595

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0201 · Avail. now

$3,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 701 TAYLOR.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
701 Taylor occupies a central Lower Nob Hill address, close to the best of the neighborhood and San Francisco as a whole. Full of contemporary touches and beautiful architectural details, the building is a perfect blend of past and present in an excellent location.

Recognizable for its distinctive brick exterior, ornamental façade, and the eye-catching crimson paint of one of its ground floor retail tenants, 701 Taylor is unique inside and out. Community amenities like a courtyard, elevator, and on-site laundry are beloved by residents, while units offer hardwood floors, modern appliances, and more.

Commuters and nightlife enthusiasts love 701 Taylor’s proximity to BART, Muni, Van Ness tech shuttles, and other public transportation. With an ultra-walkable location, Downtown, the Financial District, Nob Hill, and other neighborhoods are easily accessible, along with some of the City’s favorite bars, restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Union Square shopping is blocks away, along wit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 TAYLOR have any available units?
701 TAYLOR has 4 units available starting at $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 TAYLOR have?
Some of 701 TAYLOR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 TAYLOR currently offering any rent specials?
701 TAYLOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 TAYLOR pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 TAYLOR is pet friendly.
Does 701 TAYLOR offer parking?
No, 701 TAYLOR does not offer parking.
Does 701 TAYLOR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 TAYLOR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 TAYLOR have a pool?
No, 701 TAYLOR does not have a pool.
Does 701 TAYLOR have accessible units?
No, 701 TAYLOR does not have accessible units.
Does 701 TAYLOR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 TAYLOR has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

