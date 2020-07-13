All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like Ava Nob Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Ava Nob Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Ava Nob Hill

965 Sutter St · (872) 201-3651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 840-410 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,174

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 441 sqft

Unit 965-321 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,454

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 371 sqft

Unit 840-422 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,454

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 371 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 840-420 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 840-512 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 965-423 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 840-616 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 840-700 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,986

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 840-416 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,991

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ava Nob Hill.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
courtyard
package receiving
AVA Nob Hill includes studios and 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature an urban-inspired design that extends beyond your walls and throughout the entire community. Community amenities include an outdoor space with lava heat and lobby lounge-both with free WiFi-perfect for hanging out with friends or chilling alone. AVA Nob Hill also features a spectacular fitness center and a dog run on site.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $800
Additional: Trash: $35/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 Flat Fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $65/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $250/month (Assigned space).
Storage Details: Storage unit: $50-$75/month (Depending on size)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ava Nob Hill have any available units?
Ava Nob Hill has 29 units available starting at $2,174 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Ava Nob Hill have?
Some of Ava Nob Hill's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ava Nob Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Ava Nob Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ava Nob Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Ava Nob Hill is pet friendly.
Does Ava Nob Hill offer parking?
Yes, Ava Nob Hill offers parking.
Does Ava Nob Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ava Nob Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ava Nob Hill have a pool?
No, Ava Nob Hill does not have a pool.
Does Ava Nob Hill have accessible units?
No, Ava Nob Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Ava Nob Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ava Nob Hill has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for Ava Nob Hill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
641 O Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
1955 LEAVENWORTH Street
1955 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112
210 Church
210 Church St
San Francisco, CA 94114
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity