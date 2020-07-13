All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1500 GENEVA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1500 GENEVA
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:06 PM

1500 GENEVA

1500 Geneva Ave · (415) 236-5378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1500 Geneva Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112
Crocker Amazon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 years AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1500 GENEVA.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Living in San Francisco isn't just about having a place to call home, it's about the experience. It's waking up knowing that the best entertainment, food, shopping and jobs are all just outside your doorstep. It's being part of a community steeped in history, yet one that is also constantly evolving and at the forefront of all the latest trends. RentSFNow's portfolio of over 150 buildings in more than 20 neighborhoods across San Francisco gives you the opportunity to be part of that experience. All of our buildings feature comfort and style in the most dynamic city locales. One application is all it takes to see any of the available apartments. At RentSFNow, we strive to help you find your ideal home quickly and efficiently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: in back of the building; street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 GENEVA have any available units?
1500 GENEVA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 GENEVA have?
Some of 1500 GENEVA's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 GENEVA currently offering any rent specials?
1500 GENEVA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 GENEVA pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 GENEVA is pet friendly.
Does 1500 GENEVA offer parking?
Yes, 1500 GENEVA offers parking.
Does 1500 GENEVA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 GENEVA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 GENEVA have a pool?
No, 1500 GENEVA does not have a pool.
Does 1500 GENEVA have accessible units?
No, 1500 GENEVA does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 GENEVA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 GENEVA has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 1500 GENEVA?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

399 Fremont
399 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
726 Bush Street
726 Bush Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
737 PINE
737 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
947 BUSH
947 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
322 STANYAN
322 Stanyan Street
San Francisco, CA 94118

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity