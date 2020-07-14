All apartments in San Francisco
1440 Sutter

1440 Sutter St · (510) 257-9015
Location

1440 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Civic Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0101 · Avail. now

$4,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1440 Sutter.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
playground
garage
parking
on-site laundry
car charging
Lower Pacific Heights has rich heritage and soulful roots. Fillmore Street and its surrounds teem with shops, restaurants and bars. Take the chill off a foggy day with a bowl of clam chowder at Woodhouse Fish Co., research the wine list at The Social Study, or sing your heart out at Playground karaoke bar in Japantown. Improv is a way of life in Lower Pac Heights.

Quite the icebreaker, the showstopper fireplace gives this awesome-sauce apartment a warm glow. The open floor plan lets light – and conversations - flow from one room to the next. Tech-tastic amenities like Zipcar and electric vehicle charging make this super central apartment a marvel of home innovation.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Sutter have any available units?
1440 Sutter has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Sutter have?
Some of 1440 Sutter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Sutter currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Sutter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Sutter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 Sutter is pet friendly.
Does 1440 Sutter offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Sutter offers parking.
Does 1440 Sutter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 Sutter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Sutter have a pool?
No, 1440 Sutter does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Sutter have accessible units?
No, 1440 Sutter does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Sutter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Sutter has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

