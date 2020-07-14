1440 Sutter

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator playground garage parking on-site laundry car charging

Lower Pacific Heights has rich heritage and soulful roots. Fillmore Street and its surrounds teem with shops, restaurants and bars. Take the chill off a foggy day with a bowl of clam chowder at Woodhouse Fish Co., research the wine list at The Social Study, or sing your heart out at Playground karaoke bar in Japantown. Improv is a way of life in Lower Pac Heights.



Quite the icebreaker, the showstopper fireplace gives this awesome-sauce apartment a warm glow. The open floor plan lets light – and conversations - flow from one room to the next. Tech-tastic amenities like Zipcar and electric vehicle charging make this super central apartment a marvel of home innovation.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any