1440 Sutter

Amenities
Lower Pacific Heights has rich heritage and soulful roots. Fillmore Street and its surrounds teem with shops, restaurants and bars. Take the chill off a foggy day with a bowl of clam chowder at Woodhouse Fish Co., research the wine list at The Social Study, or sing your heart out at Playground karaoke bar in Japantown. Improv is a way of life in Lower Pac Heights.
Quite the icebreaker, the showstopper fireplace gives this awesome-sauce apartment a warm glow. The open floor plan lets light – and conversations - flow from one room to the next. Tech-tastic amenities like Zipcar and electric vehicle charging make this super central apartment a marvel of home innovation.
