Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

1675 Clay Street

1675 Clay Street · (415) 909-4234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1675 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08 · Avail. now

$3,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$3,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 04 · Avail. now

$3,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1675 Clay Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
1675 Clay blends historic charm and all the fixtures of modern city living. With one foot in stately Nob Hill and another in the restaurant, bar, and shopping hotbed of Polk Street, the building is a perfect balance of San Francisco staples.

Mixing a half-white brick, half-dark painted exterior, 1675 Clay has been a neighborhood fixture since 1922. Residents enjoy on-site laundry and relaxing in the building’s private garden, returning to units with modern appliances and more. With proximity to the Financial District, Downtown, Russian Hill, and Japantown, 1675 Clay is a perfect fit for commuters and weekend explorers alike, offering world-class public transportation – including nearby Van Ness tech shuttle stops – and excellent bike lanes.

1675 Clay’s ultra-walkable location makes it easy to enjoy a night out: cocktail haven Harper & Rye, Vietnamese staple Co Nam, and all hours standby Bob’s Donuts are less than a block away, with more favorites lining Polk Street and California Str

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 Clay Street have any available units?
1675 Clay Street has 4 units available starting at $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1675 Clay Street have?
Some of 1675 Clay Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1675 Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 1675 Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1675 Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 1675 Clay Street offers parking.
Does 1675 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1675 Clay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 1675 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1675 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 1675 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1675 Clay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

