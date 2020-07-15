1675 Clay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

1675 Clay blends historic charm and all the fixtures of modern city living. With one foot in stately Nob Hill and another in the restaurant, bar, and shopping hotbed of Polk Street, the building is a perfect balance of San Francisco staples.



Mixing a half-white brick, half-dark painted exterior, 1675 Clay has been a neighborhood fixture since 1922. Residents enjoy on-site laundry and relaxing in the building’s private garden, returning to units with modern appliances and more. With proximity to the Financial District, Downtown, Russian Hill, and Japantown, 1675 Clay is a perfect fit for commuters and weekend explorers alike, offering world-class public transportation – including nearby Van Ness tech shuttle stops – and excellent bike lanes.



1675 Clay’s ultra-walkable location makes it easy to enjoy a night out: cocktail haven Harper & Rye, Vietnamese staple Co Nam, and all hours standby Bob’s Donuts are less than a block away, with more favorites lining Polk Street and California Str