1644 Fulton Street #3

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3Bed 1Bath Top Floor Condo in NOPA with Parking and Laundry! - Located in the vibrant NOPA neighborhood, this beautiful and modern 3 bedroom 2 bath top floor condo featuring open floor plan with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets in master bedroom, double pane windows, and sweeping southern views. Kitchen is lovingly updated with stainless appliances, granite countertop, gas ranges, dishwasher and lots of cabinet spaces. Unit offers abundant natural lights large windows and skylight in both bathrooms. Garage parking is included and shared laundry in common area.



(RLNE5851851)