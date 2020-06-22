All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1644 Fulton Street #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1644 Fulton Street #3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1644 Fulton Street #3

1644 Fulton Street · (415) 474-2435 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Western Addition
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1644 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Western Addition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1644 Fulton Street #3 · Avail. now

$5,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3Bed 1Bath Top Floor Condo in NOPA with Parking and Laundry! - Located in the vibrant NOPA neighborhood, this beautiful and modern 3 bedroom 2 bath top floor condo featuring open floor plan with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets in master bedroom, double pane windows, and sweeping southern views. Kitchen is lovingly updated with stainless appliances, granite countertop, gas ranges, dishwasher and lots of cabinet spaces. Unit offers abundant natural lights large windows and skylight in both bathrooms. Garage parking is included and shared laundry in common area.

(RLNE5851851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Fulton Street #3 have any available units?
1644 Fulton Street #3 has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 Fulton Street #3 have?
Some of 1644 Fulton Street #3's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 Fulton Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Fulton Street #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Fulton Street #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1644 Fulton Street #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1644 Fulton Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Fulton Street #3 does offer parking.
Does 1644 Fulton Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 Fulton Street #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Fulton Street #3 have a pool?
No, 1644 Fulton Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Fulton Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 1644 Fulton Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Fulton Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 Fulton Street #3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1644 Fulton Street #3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Soma Residences
1045 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St
San Francisco, CA 94105
1050 POST
1050 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1855 10TH AVENUE
1855 10th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112
795 PINE
795 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity