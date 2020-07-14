All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

390 LIBERTY Apartments

390 Liberty Street · (415) 779-7718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

390 Liberty Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Dolores Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09 · Avail. now

$4,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 390 LIBERTY Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
patio / balcony
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
on-site laundry
The Mission Dolores is centered on its namesake park. Dolores Park is some of the best people-watching territory in the city; sunbathers, dog walkers, picnickers, musicians, hula hoopers, and hobbyists of every denomination flock to the park’s sun-soaked hillsides. Parkside cafes, ice cream parlors, restaurants and brew houses pick up where picnics leave off.

Get into your element on serene Liberty Street, just steps from Mission Dolores Park. Just blocks from Valencia’s hipster hustle and Mission’s business bustle, this relaxing refuge feels worlds away from it all. This apartment gets extra points for the washer/dryer, hardwood floors, and nearly perfect Walk Score.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments – many of which are pet-friendly! We specialize in classic, high-qualit

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 40lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street parking. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 LIBERTY Apartments have any available units?
390 LIBERTY Apartments has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 LIBERTY Apartments have?
Some of 390 LIBERTY Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 LIBERTY Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
390 LIBERTY Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 LIBERTY Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 LIBERTY Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 390 LIBERTY Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 390 LIBERTY Apartments offers parking.
Does 390 LIBERTY Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 LIBERTY Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 LIBERTY Apartments have a pool?
No, 390 LIBERTY Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 390 LIBERTY Apartments have accessible units?
No, 390 LIBERTY Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 390 LIBERTY Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 LIBERTY Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

