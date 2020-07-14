390 LIBERTY Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator patio / balcony granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage on-site laundry

The Mission Dolores is centered on its namesake park. Dolores Park is some of the best people-watching territory in the city; sunbathers, dog walkers, picnickers, musicians, hula hoopers, and hobbyists of every denomination flock to the park’s sun-soaked hillsides. Parkside cafes, ice cream parlors, restaurants and brew houses pick up where picnics leave off.



Get into your element on serene Liberty Street, just steps from Mission Dolores Park. Just blocks from Valencia’s hipster hustle and Mission’s business bustle, this relaxing refuge feels worlds away from it all. This apartment gets extra points for the washer/dryer, hardwood floors, and nearly perfect Walk Score.



