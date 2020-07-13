2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Set your sights on Pacific Heights, San Francisco’s high-style ‘hood. The elevated area’s Edwardian mega-mansions are almost as eye-catching as the sweeping views of the Golden Gate and Alcatraz. Festive Fillmore Street is a shopping, dining and cocktail bar star. Pac Heights is home to plenty of parks where picnicking, playing and Bay-gazing are a way of life.



Socialize on site! With a gorgeous patio and inviting foyer, this Pacific Heights apartment building has built in opportunities to get friendly with the natives. These prime location units have hardwood floors, ample natural light, functional layouts, and loads of period architectural details.



