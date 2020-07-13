All apartments in San Francisco
2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments

2730 Sacramento St · (415) 965-6459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2730 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$4,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Set your sights on Pacific Heights, San Francisco’s high-style ‘hood. The elevated area’s Edwardian mega-mansions are almost as eye-catching as the sweeping views of the Golden Gate and Alcatraz. Festive Fillmore Street is a shopping, dining and cocktail bar star. Pac Heights is home to plenty of parks where picnicking, playing and Bay-gazing are a way of life.

Socialize on site! With a gorgeous patio and inviting foyer, this Pacific Heights apartment building has built in opportunities to get friendly with the natives. These prime location units have hardwood floors, ample natural light, functional layouts, and loads of period architectural details.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consistently

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: 40 lbs max

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments have any available units?
2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments has a unit available for $4,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments have?
Some of 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments offers parking.
Does 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments have a pool?
No, 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments have accessible units?
No, 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

