1499 UNION STREET - #06

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

$2,950

Available Now!

1499 Union

(near Polk)



Russian Hill One-Bedroom on Union near Polk with Parking Included! Sunny Unit on second floor of well cared for Edwardian building. Unit has hardwood floors, three large walk-in closets, and updated Kitchen with gas stove and dishwasher / disposal. Washer/dryer in building. Bay Windows. Landscaped garden. Water and garbage included in utilities. Steam heat provided. Good public transportation and shopping nearby. Google, Genentech, and Presidio shuttles also nearby. Small pet ok. THIS IS A NON-SMOKING UNIT.



For viewing information, please contact Parvesh at 415-378-3334 with your phone number to arrange for an appointment.



CalBRE# 01976013