Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

1499 UNION STREET - #06

1499 Union Street · (415) 378-3334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1499 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
$2,950
Available Now!
1499 Union
(near Polk)

Russian Hill One-Bedroom on Union near Polk with Parking Included! Sunny Unit on second floor of well cared for Edwardian building. Unit has hardwood floors, three large walk-in closets, and updated Kitchen with gas stove and dishwasher / disposal. Washer/dryer in building. Bay Windows. Landscaped garden. Water and garbage included in utilities. Steam heat provided. Good public transportation and shopping nearby. Google, Genentech, and Presidio shuttles also nearby. Small pet ok. THIS IS A NON-SMOKING UNIT.

For viewing information, please contact Parvesh at 415-378-3334 with your phone number to arrange for an appointment.

CalBRE# 01976013

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1499 UNION STREET - #06 have any available units?
1499 UNION STREET - #06 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1499 UNION STREET - #06 have?
Some of 1499 UNION STREET - #06's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1499 UNION STREET - #06 currently offering any rent specials?
1499 UNION STREET - #06 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1499 UNION STREET - #06 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1499 UNION STREET - #06 is pet friendly.
Does 1499 UNION STREET - #06 offer parking?
Yes, 1499 UNION STREET - #06 offers parking.
Does 1499 UNION STREET - #06 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1499 UNION STREET - #06 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1499 UNION STREET - #06 have a pool?
No, 1499 UNION STREET - #06 does not have a pool.
Does 1499 UNION STREET - #06 have accessible units?
No, 1499 UNION STREET - #06 does not have accessible units.
Does 1499 UNION STREET - #06 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1499 UNION STREET - #06 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

