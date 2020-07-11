All apartments in San Francisco
686 Post
686 Post St · (510) 296-3962
Location

686 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 686 Post.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Lower Nob Hill is San Francisco’s goldilocks neighborhood. Wedged between sophisticated Nob Hill and rock n’ roll Tenderloin, this urban bedroom community accommodates Tech and FiDi commuters, artists and anyone looking for a good time. Take the bar scene for a spin at the Tunnel-Top, go island-style with decadent dinner at Liholiho Yacht Club, tap into draught wine at Tender. Lower Nob Hill’s warm appeal is just right.Come play after a long day in Lower Nob Hill – where wine bars, sushi bistros and music venues are aplenty. Ditch the cab and walk to it all, including work, so you can have more free time to lounge in your light, bright and comfy abode with hardwood floors, washer/dryer, and a big, spacious kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant nei

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 Post have any available units?
686 Post doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 686 Post have?
Some of 686 Post's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 686 Post currently offering any rent specials?
686 Post is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 Post pet-friendly?
Yes, 686 Post is pet friendly.
Does 686 Post offer parking?
No, 686 Post does not offer parking.
Does 686 Post have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 686 Post offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 Post have a pool?
No, 686 Post does not have a pool.
Does 686 Post have accessible units?
No, 686 Post does not have accessible units.
Does 686 Post have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 686 Post has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

