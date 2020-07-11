Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities clubhouse elevator cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Lower Nob Hill is San Francisco’s goldilocks neighborhood. Wedged between sophisticated Nob Hill and rock n’ roll Tenderloin, this urban bedroom community accommodates Tech and FiDi commuters, artists and anyone looking for a good time. Take the bar scene for a spin at the Tunnel-Top, go island-style with decadent dinner at Liholiho Yacht Club, tap into draught wine at Tender. Lower Nob Hill’s warm appeal is just right.Come play after a long day in Lower Nob Hill – where wine bars, sushi bistros and music venues are aplenty. Ditch the cab and walk to it all, including work, so you can have more free time to lounge in your light, bright and comfy abode with hardwood floors, washer/dryer, and a big, spacious kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant nei