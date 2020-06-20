144 Guerrero St

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Available 07/01/20 Mission Dolores: Sunny, Spacious Flat with Parking - Property Id: 301197



Melding modern conveniences with period details, this Edwardian full floor flat offers a classic San Francisco experience. Step out, and walk to any number of cafes, restaurants, parks or bars. BART is a 10 minute walk, MUNI underground is a 5 minute walk, and the streetcar is a 3 minute walk away. Many modern upgrades include new fixtures, doors, hardware, remodeled kitchen and water closet, and recently painted walls.



No Dogs Allowed



