Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

144 Guerrero St

144 Guerrero Street · (415) 518-8803
Location

144 Guerrero Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $6250 · Avail. Jul 1

$6,250

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/20 Mission Dolores: Sunny, Spacious Flat with Parking - Property Id: 301197

Melding modern conveniences with period details, this Edwardian full floor flat offers a classic San Francisco experience. Step out, and walk to any number of cafes, restaurants, parks or bars. BART is a 10 minute walk, MUNI underground is a 5 minute walk, and the streetcar is a 3 minute walk away. Many modern upgrades include new fixtures, doors, hardware, remodeled kitchen and water closet, and recently painted walls.

Property Id 301197

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Guerrero St have any available units?
144 Guerrero St has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 Guerrero St have?
Some of 144 Guerrero St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Guerrero St currently offering any rent specials?
144 Guerrero St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Guerrero St pet-friendly?
No, 144 Guerrero St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 144 Guerrero St offer parking?
Yes, 144 Guerrero St does offer parking.
Does 144 Guerrero St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Guerrero St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Guerrero St have a pool?
No, 144 Guerrero St does not have a pool.
Does 144 Guerrero St have accessible units?
No, 144 Guerrero St does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Guerrero St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Guerrero St has units with dishwashers.
