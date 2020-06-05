Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking garage hot tub internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature spacious rooms with picturesque views of the Bay, large closets, in-home washers/dryers, and updated kitchens. Residents enjoy the multi-level fitness studio, quiet courtyard with outdoor kitchens, and promenade. Just blocks from Oracle Park, Edgewater is only minutes from the 101 and 280 Freeways, and the nearby CalTrain and Muni Metro stations. Experience luxury apartment living at Edgewater. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. These units are rental units subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.