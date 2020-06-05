All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like
Edgewater.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Edgewater
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

Edgewater

355 Berry Street · (415) 991-3267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Limited time Offer! Reserve an apartment today and qualify for up to 2 month's free! (New applicants only) Apply by July 7th *Select Apartments
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission Bay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 411 · Avail. Sep 11

$3,074

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$3,159

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 22

$3,257

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Unit 521 · Avail. now

$2,944

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. Jul 16

$3,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

See 24+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$4,372

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 516 · Avail. now

$4,489

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$4,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edgewater.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature spacious rooms with picturesque views of the Bay, large closets, in-home washers/dryers, and updated kitchens. Residents enjoy the multi-level fitness studio, quiet courtyard with outdoor kitchens, and promenade. Just blocks from Oracle Park, Edgewater is only minutes from the 101 and 280 Freeways, and the nearby CalTrain and Muni Metro stations. Experience luxury apartment living at Edgewater. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. These units are rental units subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500.00
rent: 85.00
limit: 3
fee: 0.00
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit, assigned: $330/month. $330/monthly per assigned space.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Edgewater have any available units?
Edgewater has 48 units available starting at $2,939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Edgewater have?
Some of Edgewater's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgewater currently offering any rent specials?
Edgewater is offering the following rent specials: Limited time Offer! Reserve an apartment today and qualify for up to 2 month's free! (New applicants only) Apply by July 7th *Select Apartments
Is Edgewater pet-friendly?
Yes, Edgewater is pet friendly.
Does Edgewater offer parking?
Yes, Edgewater offers parking.
Does Edgewater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edgewater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgewater have a pool?
No, Edgewater does not have a pool.
Does Edgewater have accessible units?
No, Edgewater does not have accessible units.
Does Edgewater have units with dishwashers?
No, Edgewater does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Similar Listings

634 POWELL Apartments
634 Powell Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
1720 Leavenworth Street
1720 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St
San Francisco, CA 94129
Nob Hill Place
1155 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1301 Leavenworth
1301 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Lantern Lofts
1168 Folsom Street
San Francisco, CA 94103

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission DistrictTenderloinRussian HillLower Nob HillSouth BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-San FranciscoCity College of San FranciscoGolden Gate University-San Francisco