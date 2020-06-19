All apartments in San Francisco
1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B

1324 8th Ave · (808) 651-5901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1324 8th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
Inner Sunset

Price and availability

Amenities

2Br x 2Ba *BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION* Address: 1324 8th Ave Bedrooms: 2 BR Bathrooms: 2 BA Monthly Rent: $3,650 (Lease Rate of $4,095 - $445 Discount) Lease Term: 1 year Security Deposit: $2,500 Available: July 2020 (exact date TBD) Be the very first to live in this beautiful, newly built apartment in the heart of the Inner Sunset! Kitchen includes: Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances: French-door refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, &amp; disposal In-Unit Full-Size Washer/Dryer Hardwood styled flooring throughout the unit! Separate-room controlled heating system Modern white cabinets with soft-close hinges (no slamming noises from your cabinets!) Dual-pane windows Bathroom includes tiled shower and tubs, modern finishes, and water efficient fixtures Shared backyard with garden, picnic area, and bike storage Pet friendly! The neighborhood: 5-minute walk to UCSF Parnassus campus One block to Golden Gate Park; near the Academy of Sciences, DeYoung Museum, Japanese Tea Garden Abundant public transportation Muni lines N, 6, 7, 43, 44 all within 1-3 blocks Tons of restaurants, bars and shops within walking distance on Irving St. and 9th Ave Weekly farmers market across the street - Please text/email to schedule showing - Credit - Good/Excellent Credit (Credit Report required) - Reference - Current/Previous Landlords, Employer - Pet negotiable, additional $500 deposit applies - Tenant pays electrical bills and a portion of water/sewer, trash, house gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B have any available units?
1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B have?
Some of 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B currently offering any rent specials?
1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B is pet friendly.
Does 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B offer parking?
No, 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B does not offer parking.
Does 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B have a pool?
No, 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B does not have a pool.
Does 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B have accessible units?
No, 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B has units with dishwashers.
