1324 8th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, USA #B

2Br x 2Ba *BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION* Address: 1324 8th Ave Bedrooms: 2 BR Bathrooms: 2 BA Monthly Rent: $3,650 (Lease Rate of $4,095 - $445 Discount) Lease Term: 1 year Security Deposit: $2,500 Available: July 2020 (exact date TBD) Be the very first to live in this beautiful, newly built apartment in the heart of the Inner Sunset! Kitchen includes: Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances: French-door refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, & disposal In-Unit Full-Size Washer/Dryer Hardwood styled flooring throughout the unit! Separate-room controlled heating system Modern white cabinets with soft-close hinges (no slamming noises from your cabinets!) Dual-pane windows Bathroom includes tiled shower and tubs, modern finishes, and water efficient fixtures Shared backyard with garden, picnic area, and bike storage Pet friendly! The neighborhood: 5-minute walk to UCSF Parnassus campus One block to Golden Gate Park; near the Academy of Sciences, DeYoung Museum, Japanese Tea Garden Abundant public transportation Muni lines N, 6, 7, 43, 44 all within 1-3 blocks Tons of restaurants, bars and shops within walking distance on Irving St. and 9th Ave Weekly farmers market across the street - Please text/email to schedule showing - Credit - Good/Excellent Credit (Credit Report required) - Reference - Current/Previous Landlords, Employer - Pet negotiable, additional $500 deposit applies - Tenant pays electrical bills and a portion of water/sewer, trash, house gas