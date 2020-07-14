1290 20th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities elevator dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Ride off into the Sunset, where the surfers tame the waves, fog or shine. This Golden Gate Park adjacent neighborhood is so big, it is divided into Inner and Outer Sunset – with 9th and Irving being the commercial and dining hub of the former. Further toward the ocean, Irving turns into an area that locals call the city’s third Chinatown.



Roll out of bed and straight into the heart of Golden Gate Park. This building is located just a short jog from San Francisco’s most recreational area. From the dramatic, Spanish tiled entryway, to the Sutro Tower views, this well-placed residence has a big personality. Hardwood floors, washer dryer and tons of other amenities make it all the more alluring.



