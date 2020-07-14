All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1290 20th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1290 20th Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1290 20th Ave

1290 20th Ave · (415) 214-8790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Outer Sunset
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1290 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
Outer Sunset

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1290 20th Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
cats allowed
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Ride off into the Sunset, where the surfers tame the waves, fog or shine. This Golden Gate Park adjacent neighborhood is so big, it is divided into Inner and Outer Sunset – with 9th and Irving being the commercial and dining hub of the former. Further toward the ocean, Irving turns into an area that locals call the city’s third Chinatown.

Roll out of bed and straight into the heart of Golden Gate Park. This building is located just a short jog from San Francisco’s most recreational area. From the dramatic, Spanish tiled entryway, to the Sutro Tower views, this well-placed residence has a big personality. Hardwood floors, washer dryer and tons of other amenities make it all the more alluring.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are custome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1290 20th Ave have any available units?
1290 20th Ave has 2 units available starting at $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1290 20th Ave have?
Some of 1290 20th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1290 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1290 20th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1290 20th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1290 20th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1290 20th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1290 20th Ave offers parking.
Does 1290 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1290 20th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1290 20th Ave have a pool?
No, 1290 20th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1290 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1290 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1290 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1290 20th Ave has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 1290 20th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
747 ELLIS Apartments
747 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place
San Francisco, CA 94133
3264 Mission
3264 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
300 Buchanan
300 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1801 GOUGH
1801 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
861 POST
861 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity