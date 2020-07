Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

1585 Waller is located in the heart of San Francisco’s trendiest neighborhood. This beautiful building is situated just steps from the famous Haight-Ashbury cross streets, giving you easy access to dining and shopping. The central location provides easy access to Golden Gate Park and Buena Vista Park allowing you to take a stroll with your pet any time you want. This timeless building boasts hardwood floors, spacious floor plans and updated amenities to keep the original designs fresh and modern.