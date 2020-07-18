All apartments in San Francisco
1242 Sanchez Street.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

1242 Sanchez Street

1242 Sanchez Street · (415) 515-4329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1242 Sanchez Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Noe Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1242 Sanchez Street · Avail. now

$4,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
2BR/1BA Heart of Noe Valley Luxury Flat! Patio! Laundry! Pet! Progressive - This elegantly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath (split) flat is right out of the pages of Dwell Magazine! Ideally located 2 blocks from 24th street shops and restaurants (Whole Foods, Starbucks, Martha Bros, Weekly Farmer's Market, Saru Sushi and more!) and 1 block from J-Church MUNI and Silicon Valley shuttles! Plus, walking distance to Dolores Park, the Mission, Castro and Glen Park.

Enter the flat from a private entrance into a central hallway connecting all rooms in this elegant flat.

Facing the front of the unit is the master bedroom, with cove ceilings and large closet. Adjacent is the 2nd bedroom with original detailing and good size closet.
The newly remodeled, open plan living room/dining room and kitchen are perfect for formal entertaining or quiet family nights.

The chef’s kitchen has high end stainless steel appliances, yards of counter tops and a nearby pantry! Plus direct access to the large rear patio!

The spa-like, split bathroom has sparkling tile and shower over tub.
Additional Features Include:
- Large outdoor patio for entertaining
- Full size laundry in the basement.
- Blanco & Grohe fixtures
- All new interior & exterior doors
- Updated windows and window coverings
- Expanded closets w/built in shelving
- George Nelson pendant lamps in the bedrooms and dining area
- Smart home amenities including Nest thermostat, Nest Protect and Ring doorbell

TERMS:
- Available for occupancy immediately
- Monthly Rent: $4,700
- Security Deposit: 1.5x one month’s rent
- Owner pays water and household trash removal
- Ample street parking
- Small pet negotiable with additional pet deposit
- No smoking

Address: 1242 Sanchez Street @ 25th Street

For questions or to schedule a showing using PPE and social distancing, please respond to this ad or TEXT 415-680-7546

CA BRE License # 01905856
Progressive Property Group

(RLNE5906115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1242 Sanchez Street have any available units?
1242 Sanchez Street has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 Sanchez Street have?
Some of 1242 Sanchez Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Sanchez Street currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Sanchez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Sanchez Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1242 Sanchez Street is pet friendly.
Does 1242 Sanchez Street offer parking?
No, 1242 Sanchez Street does not offer parking.
Does 1242 Sanchez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 Sanchez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Sanchez Street have a pool?
No, 1242 Sanchez Street does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Sanchez Street have accessible units?
No, 1242 Sanchez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Sanchez Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Sanchez Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

