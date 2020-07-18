Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

2BR/1BA Heart of Noe Valley Luxury Flat! Patio! Laundry! Pet! Progressive - This elegantly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath (split) flat is right out of the pages of Dwell Magazine! Ideally located 2 blocks from 24th street shops and restaurants (Whole Foods, Starbucks, Martha Bros, Weekly Farmer's Market, Saru Sushi and more!) and 1 block from J-Church MUNI and Silicon Valley shuttles! Plus, walking distance to Dolores Park, the Mission, Castro and Glen Park.



Enter the flat from a private entrance into a central hallway connecting all rooms in this elegant flat.



Facing the front of the unit is the master bedroom, with cove ceilings and large closet. Adjacent is the 2nd bedroom with original detailing and good size closet.

The newly remodeled, open plan living room/dining room and kitchen are perfect for formal entertaining or quiet family nights.



The chef’s kitchen has high end stainless steel appliances, yards of counter tops and a nearby pantry! Plus direct access to the large rear patio!



The spa-like, split bathroom has sparkling tile and shower over tub.

Additional Features Include:

- Large outdoor patio for entertaining

- Full size laundry in the basement.

- Blanco & Grohe fixtures

- All new interior & exterior doors

- Updated windows and window coverings

- Expanded closets w/built in shelving

- George Nelson pendant lamps in the bedrooms and dining area

- Smart home amenities including Nest thermostat, Nest Protect and Ring doorbell



TERMS:

- Available for occupancy immediately

- Monthly Rent: $4,700

- Security Deposit: 1.5x one month’s rent

- Owner pays water and household trash removal

- Ample street parking

- Small pet negotiable with additional pet deposit

- No smoking



Address: 1242 Sanchez Street @ 25th Street



For questions or to schedule a showing using PPE and social distancing, please respond to this ad or TEXT 415-680-7546



CA BRE License # 01905856

Progressive Property Group



(RLNE5906115)