All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like
Etta Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Etta Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM

Etta Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1285 Sutter St · (510) 257-9378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-in special. 1 Month free!
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0409 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,873

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0605 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,968

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Unit 0210 · Avail. now

$3,111

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 0508 · Avail. now

$3,153

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0312 · Avail. now

$3,918

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Unit 0501 · Avail. now

$3,955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 0212 · Avail. now

$4,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1203 · Avail. Jul 27

$6,559

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1783 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Etta Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
conference room
e-payments
lobby
Welcome to Etta, here at our pet-friendly apartments in San Francisco you are sure to find your statement of style and sophistication. Choose from a studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments or one of our penthouse suites for the ultimate lifestyle experience. Each apartment features European-style kitchens that highlight custom cabinetry and quality contemporary finishes, while floor to ceiling windows frame masterful city skyline and bay views.

True to our classic movie theatre roots, Etta invites you to celebrate the area’s unique history—from cable cars and hidden lanes to pristine streetscapes filled with a mix of upscale and vintage boutiques, bars and restaurants. Located minutes away from Polk Street and minutes from Lafayette Park, you’ll enjoy easy access to the Financial District, public transportation and a pedestrian-friendly lifestyle bursting with local character and an authentic sense of community.

Take center stage in this signature Nob Hill neighborhood in the

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Etta Apartments have any available units?
Etta Apartments has 13 units available starting at $2,873 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Etta Apartments have?
Some of Etta Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Etta Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Etta Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move-in special. 1 Month free!
Is Etta Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Etta Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Etta Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Etta Apartments offers parking.
Does Etta Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Etta Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Etta Apartments have a pool?
No, Etta Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Etta Apartments have accessible units?
No, Etta Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Etta Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Etta Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Similar Listings

1025 Post Apartments
1025 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
3809 20th
3809 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
1301 Leavenworth
1301 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St
San Francisco, CA 94103
2975 Van Ness
2975 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94134
3410 22nd Street
3410 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission DistrictTenderloinRussian HillLower Nob HillSouth BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-San FranciscoCity College of San FranciscoGolden Gate University-San Francisco