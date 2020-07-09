Etta Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym green community parking bbq/grill garage media room package receiving 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments community garden conference room e-payments lobby

Welcome to Etta, here at our pet-friendly apartments in San Francisco you are sure to find your statement of style and sophistication. Choose from a studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments or one of our penthouse suites for the ultimate lifestyle experience. Each apartment features European-style kitchens that highlight custom cabinetry and quality contemporary finishes, while floor to ceiling windows frame masterful city skyline and bay views.



True to our classic movie theatre roots, Etta invites you to celebrate the area’s unique history—from cable cars and hidden lanes to pristine streetscapes filled with a mix of upscale and vintage boutiques, bars and restaurants. Located minutes away from Polk Street and minutes from Lafayette Park, you’ll enjoy easy access to the Financial District, public transportation and a pedestrian-friendly lifestyle bursting with local character and an authentic sense of community.



Take center stage in this signature Nob Hill neighborhood in the