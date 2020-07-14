All apartments in San Francisco
1030-1042 Polk
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:12 AM

1030-1042 Polk

1030 Polk St · (415) 851-4461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1030 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1030-1042 Polk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mixing business with pleasure is what Downtown does best. Bustling with FiDi professionals and Union Square fashionistas by day, this energetic area lights up the San Francisco nights with bar-hoppers, theater crowds and dinner dates. Toast your productivity during happy hour at Hawthorn, munch on a Maverick burger at Bartlett Hall, or trek up to the Tunnel Top for a nightcap. This hive of activity is where the city comes to work and play.

Polk folks are the best! Just ask your new neighbors when you move into this Polk Street classic. Stumbling distance from the City’s hottest spots, this home is prepped for playtime and social butterfly buzz. And with washer/dryer, dishwasher and other clean day devices, this cozy home is a tidy nest for neat-niks.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030-1042 Polk have any available units?
1030-1042 Polk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030-1042 Polk have?
Some of 1030-1042 Polk's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030-1042 Polk currently offering any rent specials?
1030-1042 Polk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030-1042 Polk pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030-1042 Polk is pet friendly.
Does 1030-1042 Polk offer parking?
No, 1030-1042 Polk does not offer parking.
Does 1030-1042 Polk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030-1042 Polk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030-1042 Polk have a pool?
No, 1030-1042 Polk does not have a pool.
Does 1030-1042 Polk have accessible units?
No, 1030-1042 Polk does not have accessible units.
Does 1030-1042 Polk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030-1042 Polk has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

