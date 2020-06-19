2200 Leavenworth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking playground garage tennis court cats allowed alarm system

Russian Hill is San Francisco’s crown jewel. Incredible views, cable cars and Lombard’s curves are just a few of the treasures that keep tourists enthralled and locals pinching themselves. Admire the budding Picassos at the San Francisco Art Institute, treat yourself to a few scoops at Swensen’s and feel free to skip the gym. Who needs a Stairmaster when your walk home defies gravity?



This towering building on the corner of Leavenworth and Greenwich Street, showcases the finest parts of 1920’s architectural design. Each unit is a jewelry box waiting to be opened. Filled with surprisingly large units that provide incredible views of the City, Alcatraz Island and Coit Tower, this building captures every aspect of San Francisco’s unique style.