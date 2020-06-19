All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
2200 Leavenworth Street
2200 Leavenworth Street

2200 Leavenworth Street · (415) 943-0944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 Leavenworth Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2200 Leavenworth Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
alarm system
Russian Hill is San Francisco’s crown jewel. Incredible views, cable cars and Lombard’s curves are just a few of the treasures that keep tourists enthralled and locals pinching themselves. Admire the budding Picassos at the San Francisco Art Institute, treat yourself to a few scoops at Swensen’s and feel free to skip the gym. Who needs a Stairmaster when your walk home defies gravity?

This towering building on the corner of Leavenworth and Greenwich Street, showcases the finest parts of 1920’s architectural design. Each unit is a jewelry box waiting to be opened. Filled with surprisingly large units that provide incredible views of the City, Alcatraz Island and Coit Tower, this building captures every aspect of San Francisco’s unique style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: 40lb weight limit
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Leavenworth Street have any available units?
2200 Leavenworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Leavenworth Street have?
Some of 2200 Leavenworth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Leavenworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Leavenworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Leavenworth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Leavenworth Street is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Leavenworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Leavenworth Street offers parking.
Does 2200 Leavenworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 Leavenworth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Leavenworth Street have a pool?
No, 2200 Leavenworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Leavenworth Street have accessible units?
No, 2200 Leavenworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Leavenworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Leavenworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

