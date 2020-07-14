All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
312 BAKER Apartments
312 BAKER Apartments

312 Baker St · (415) 886-1855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

312 Baker St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Panhandle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 312 BAKER Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
You'll never get lost in NOPA, the location is built right into the name. North of the Panhandle - that thin strip of greenery from Divisadero to Upper Haight - is central without the downtown crowds; it's close to Golden Gate Park, but on the sunny side of the fog-belt. NOPA is a major brunch and BBQ destination with a host of standout music venues: The Independent, The Fillmore, Madrone. Diverse, colorful, and MUNI-wired, NOPA hits the spot.You don't have to choose between wining and dining or hiking and biking--this spot is in the center of it all! Close to plenty of public transit, you can zip downtown in a flash while still enjoying the perks of Golden Gate Park and the Panhandle. The roomy, airy space with extra storage, large closets and a killer view is quite a nice perk, too. Who said you have to settle when you can have it all?At RentSFNow, it's about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion
rent: $40
restrictions: 40 lbs & no aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 BAKER Apartments have any available units?
312 BAKER Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 BAKER Apartments have?
Some of 312 BAKER Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 BAKER Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
312 BAKER Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 BAKER Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 BAKER Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 312 BAKER Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 312 BAKER Apartments offers parking.
Does 312 BAKER Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 BAKER Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 BAKER Apartments have a pool?
No, 312 BAKER Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 312 BAKER Apartments have accessible units?
No, 312 BAKER Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 312 BAKER Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 BAKER Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

