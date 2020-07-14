312 BAKER Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

You'll never get lost in NOPA, the location is built right into the name. North of the Panhandle - that thin strip of greenery from Divisadero to Upper Haight - is central without the downtown crowds; it's close to Golden Gate Park, but on the sunny side of the fog-belt. NOPA is a major brunch and BBQ destination with a host of standout music venues: The Independent, The Fillmore, Madrone. Diverse, colorful, and MUNI-wired, NOPA hits the spot.You don't have to choose between wining and dining or hiking and biking--this spot is in the center of it all! Close to plenty of public transit, you can zip downtown in a flash while still enjoying the perks of Golden Gate Park and the Panhandle. The roomy, airy space with extra storage, large closets and a killer view is quite a nice perk, too. Who said you have to settle when you can have it all?At RentSFNow, it's about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream.