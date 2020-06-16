All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:01 PM

10 Cumberland St

10 Cumberland Street · (415) 595-2250
Location

10 Cumberland Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $6995 · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
4 Bedroom, 1 Bath single family home in an awesome Mission location, on a quiet street just a block from DOLORES PARK.

Location: Cumberland Street between Dolores and Guerrero (The Mission)

Home is furnished as a 3 bedroom (including one king bed and two queen beds) with 4th bedroom set up as an office. Option to deliver the 4th bedroom set up with bed or crib as needed. If you prefer an unfurnished home, that is an option as well.

1500 Square Feet Of Living Space On 1 Level, this is a lovely house that feels like home.

Huge 2-car garage parking with ample room for storage available for an additional fee

Contemporary Appliances. VIKING 6- burner Gas Stove, BOSCH Dishwasher & Disposal, LG washer and dryer.

$6,995/mo with flexible lease term

Hardwood Floors throughout

Wood burning fireplace

4 Bedrooms (all bedrooms on the same level) with good closet space (each with its own closet organizer)

In-Residence Private Laundry

Private roof deck with AMAZING views of the city and downtown

Private rear yard

Owner Will Consider Pets

Available now!

Please respond with the best contact number or email address to potentially schedule viewing.

(RLNE5389150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Cumberland St have any available units?
10 Cumberland St has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Cumberland St have?
Some of 10 Cumberland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Cumberland St currently offering any rent specials?
10 Cumberland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Cumberland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Cumberland St is pet friendly.
Does 10 Cumberland St offer parking?
Yes, 10 Cumberland St does offer parking.
Does 10 Cumberland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Cumberland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Cumberland St have a pool?
No, 10 Cumberland St does not have a pool.
Does 10 Cumberland St have accessible units?
No, 10 Cumberland St does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Cumberland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Cumberland St has units with dishwashers.
