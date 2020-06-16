10 Cumberland St

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 1 Bath single family home in an awesome Mission location, on a quiet street just a block from DOLORES PARK.



Location: Cumberland Street between Dolores and Guerrero (The Mission)



Home is furnished as a 3 bedroom (including one king bed and two queen beds) with 4th bedroom set up as an office. Option to deliver the 4th bedroom set up with bed or crib as needed. If you prefer an unfurnished home, that is an option as well.



1500 Square Feet Of Living Space On 1 Level, this is a lovely house that feels like home.



Huge 2-car garage parking with ample room for storage available for an additional fee



Contemporary Appliances. VIKING 6- burner Gas Stove, BOSCH Dishwasher & Disposal, LG washer and dryer.



$6,995/mo with flexible lease term



Hardwood Floors throughout



Wood burning fireplace



4 Bedrooms (all bedrooms on the same level) with good closet space (each with its own closet organizer)



In-Residence Private Laundry



Private roof deck with AMAZING views of the city and downtown



Private rear yard



Owner Will Consider Pets



Available now!



Please respond with the best contact number or email address to potentially schedule viewing.



