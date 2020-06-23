Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2628 Prato Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
2628 Prato Lane
2628 Prato Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Diego
Mission Valley
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
2628 Prato Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Centrally located in Mission Valley near all major highways. This townhome has its own 2 car garage with private driveway for 2 cars. Nice backyard with elevated views.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21147
(RLNE4482754)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2628 Prato Lane have any available units?
2628 Prato Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2628 Prato Lane have?
Some of 2628 Prato Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2628 Prato Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Prato Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Prato Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2628 Prato Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2628 Prato Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2628 Prato Lane does offer parking.
Does 2628 Prato Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2628 Prato Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Prato Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2628 Prato Lane has a pool.
Does 2628 Prato Lane have accessible units?
No, 2628 Prato Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Prato Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 Prato Lane has units with dishwashers.
