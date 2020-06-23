All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2628 Prato Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2628 Prato Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2628 Prato Lane

2628 Prato Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2628 Prato Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Centrally located in Mission Valley near all major highways. This townhome has its own 2 car garage with private driveway for 2 cars. Nice backyard with elevated views.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21147

(RLNE4482754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Prato Lane have any available units?
2628 Prato Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 Prato Lane have?
Some of 2628 Prato Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Prato Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Prato Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Prato Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2628 Prato Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2628 Prato Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2628 Prato Lane does offer parking.
Does 2628 Prato Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2628 Prato Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Prato Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2628 Prato Lane has a pool.
Does 2628 Prato Lane have accessible units?
No, 2628 Prato Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Prato Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 Prato Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University