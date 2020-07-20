Rent Calculator
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:55 AM
4101 Calle Abril
4101 Calle Abril
·
No Longer Available
Location
4101 Calle Abril, San Clemente, CA 92673
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great single family home in wonderful neighbor hood. One level 4 bedroom 2 car garage, fireplace, new paint, new flooring, new stove top, new dishwasher. new window coverings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4101 Calle Abril have any available units?
4101 Calle Abril doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 4101 Calle Abril have?
Some of 4101 Calle Abril's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4101 Calle Abril currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Calle Abril is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Calle Abril pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Calle Abril is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Clemente
.
Does 4101 Calle Abril offer parking?
Yes, 4101 Calle Abril offers parking.
Does 4101 Calle Abril have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Calle Abril does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Calle Abril have a pool?
No, 4101 Calle Abril does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Calle Abril have accessible units?
No, 4101 Calle Abril does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Calle Abril have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4101 Calle Abril has units with dishwashers.
Does 4101 Calle Abril have units with air conditioning?
No, 4101 Calle Abril does not have units with air conditioning.
