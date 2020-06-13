Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

82 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA

Finding an apartment in San Clemente that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Rancho San Clemente
34 Units Available
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,728
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Marblehead Inland
11 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,925
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Rancho San Clemente
35 Units Available
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
967 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
225 W Mariposa
225 West Mariposa, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1156 sqft
Great House with Walking Distance to the Beach - Unique older beach house with hand painted artistic touches throughout and a patio and garden with avocados, oranges, lemons, grapes and owner pays the gardener.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
137 Avenida Sierra
137 Avenida Sierra, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 Bedroom in San Clemente! - Property Id: 292502 Two weeks free with an immediate move in! Nice size one bedroom apartment with hills and city lights view! Open living room with full kitchen along the back wall, separate bedroom with closet,

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
258 Calle Cuervo
258 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1700 sqft
Beautiful Oceanview! End unit. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with 2 car garage. Community pools. Presidential Heights ll, San Clemente Will consider pet With deposit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Rancho San Clemente
1 Unit Available
405 Bolivia
405 Bolivia, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
2950 sqft
Beautiful Home in Rancho San Clemente, Harbor View Homes. Large 5 bedroom 3 bath, Most bedrooms have a walk in closet with 3 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1304 Calle Alcazar
1304 Calle Alcazar, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Two bedrooms plus den/office with pano ocean views Santa Catalina to Dana Point. New carpet and paint. Two-car garage. Quiet Cul-de-sac street. Private back yard with huge garden/dog run beside the home. Microwave, refrigerator included.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
133 Avenida Florencia
133 Avenida Florencia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
LIVE AT THE BEACH! Fully furnished beach condo walking distance to North Beach, San Clemente Beach Trail, Ole Hanson Beach Club, train station, restaurants, shops, and more! Situated on three levels, beautifully appointed with granite counters,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3830 Avenida Del Presidente
3830 Avenida Del Presidente, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is a beautiful and cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Southwest San Clemente with 500 sq. ft. of living space that is in a secured building with gated parking.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
148 W Marquita
148 West Marquita, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2210 sqft
Tastefully constructed tuscan style villa located in Southwest San Clemente. Moments to beach and downtown Del Mar.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
243 Avenida Madrid # 5
243 Avenida Madrid, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,900
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Dream location!! Walk to the pier or Downtown from this totally secluded private location sitting on the T-Street Canyon.

1 of 24

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
207 S Calle Seville
207 South Calle Seville, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,794
750 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a beautiful shower. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops, Range, Refrigerator and dishwasher and Microwave. Hardwood flooring throughout with tile floors in the bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
220 Avenida Lobeiro
220 Avenida Lobeiro, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
Ocean View, Upstairs Condo w/ Patio. Available for Lease. This is a Two Bedroom w/Full Master Bathroom and Guest Bathroom with Shower. Includes One Car Garage & One Driveway Space. Refrigerator is Included.
Results within 1 mile of San Clemente
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
17 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental July 1-Sept 15 2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34602 Calle Rosita
34602 Calle Rosita, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Nice top floor two bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage plus driveway penthouse apartment in duplex. This home has brand new flooring, paint and more. The floor plan is open and there is hardwood laminate flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of San Clemente
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Laguna Heights
31 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Marina Hills
6 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
31 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in San Clemente, CA

Finding an apartment in San Clemente that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

