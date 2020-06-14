144 Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA with garage

Apartment List
San Clemente apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Marblehead Inland
11 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,925
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Avenida Montalvo #14
206 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1625 sqft
206 Avenida Montalvo #14 Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in South West San Clemente! Walk to Beach and Park! - Welcome to your Relaxing Beach Retreat! This stunning and upgraded beach condo on the loop in Southwest San Clemente,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
225 W Mariposa
225 West Mariposa, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1156 sqft
Great House with Walking Distance to the Beach - Unique older beach house with hand painted artistic touches throughout and a patio and garden with avocados, oranges, lemons, grapes and owner pays the gardener.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
243 La Paloma Apt B
243 La Paloma, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment, walking distance to the ocean in San Clemente 243 La Paloma Apt B is close to Linda Lane Park, San Clemente Community Center, San Clemente City Beach, Las Palmas Elementary School, Cafe Mimosa, Max Berg Plaza Park, San

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
412 Avenida Victoria Apt 4
412 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Unit 4 Available 06/16/20 Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bathrooms Located minutes from the beach and downtown San Clemente.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
728 Calle Casita
728 Calle Casita, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Ocean Hills View Condo - Very clean upgraded everything newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit with an Ocean View! Located in Ocean Hills near shopping, easy access to freeways and convenient shopping.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Marblehead Coastal
1 Unit Available
149 Via Galicia
149 Via Galicia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2296 sqft
Unobstructed OCEAN VIEWS! 149 Via Galicia is located in the desirable coastal community of SEA SUMMIT. This home is a standalone AQUA PLAN 1 and is situated to capture the direct OCEAN VIEW from the back yard. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Talega
1 Unit Available
304 Calle Campanero
304 Calle Campanero, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1468 sqft
Gorgeous Dual Master upgraded Condo in Talega! Up on entry you will find a large open Floor plan with a Granite counters in Kitchen and a cozy Fireplace in Family Room, upgraded Hardwood floors throughout the house.

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
210 W Avenida Gaviota
210 W Avenida Gaviota, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3400 sqft
Unique 4BDR/3BA Southwest ocean view charmer! Wood beam ceilings, large floor plan with around 3,400 sq. ft. of living space. Two separate master suites one with ocean view deck. Granite counter tops, French doors, abundance of storage space.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
258 Calle Cuervo
258 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1700 sqft
Beautiful Oceanview! End unit. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with 2 car garage. Community pools. Presidential Heights ll, San Clemente Will consider pet With deposit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
137 Avenida Mateo
137 Avenida Mateo, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath unit located 3 blocks south of downtown Del Mar Street - Walking distance to San Clemente Pier - Detached Garage with Laundry Hookups - Wood Laminate Floors - Updated Kitchen Counters and Cabinets - Recessed Lighting.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
2104 Via Pecana
2104 Via Pecana, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2919 sqft
Incredible cul-de-sac location with panoramic hills and city lights views! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has many recent updates and offers privacy in a quaint community within walking distance to Truman Benedict Elementary and Bernice Ayer Middle

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
219 Avenida Serra - A
219 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Duplex! Three bedroom, three bath apartment with large Deck with Ocean View and tandem garage. Laundry shared.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Rancho San Clemente
1 Unit Available
405 Bolivia
405 Bolivia, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
2950 sqft
Beautiful Home in Rancho San Clemente, Harbor View Homes. Large 5 bedroom 3 bath, Most bedrooms have a walk in closet with 3 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
1304 Calle Alcazar
1304 Calle Alcazar, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Two bedrooms plus den/office with pano ocean views Santa Catalina to Dana Point. New carpet and paint. Two-car garage. Quiet Cul-de-sac street. Private back yard with huge garden/dog run beside the home. Microwave, refrigerator included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
235 Lobeiro, #101
235 Avenida Lobeiro, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1400 sqft
This is a Fully Furnished Vacation Rental! Winter months $3900.00 Summer Weekly is $2195.00 Beautiful Sunsets, Just Steps to the Sand!

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2804 Camino Capistrano
2804 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1546 sqft
Bright and Spacious single-level 2 Bedroom Condo with 2 full baths in the Shore Cliff Villas community! Walk in to a large living/family room with 2 sliding glass doors to the attached deck overlooking the pool and golf course.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1201 Buena Vista
1201 Buena Vista, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Coastline treasure located on the bluffs of San Clemente's central-north coast. This condo is located in an awesome part of town where you can walk down to the beach, and right over to the pier.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
158 Avenida Victoria
158 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2484 sqft
OLE HANSEN STYLE 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. DIRECT GARAGE ACCESS WITH DUMBWAITER. BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED UPSIDE DOWN FLOOR PLAN WITH LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN WITH 2 OCEAN VIEW DECKS ON UPPER LEVEL.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
2028 Costero Hermoso
2028 Costero Hermoso, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
2987 sqft
Stunning ocean view home in the gated community of the Reserve South! Largest floorplan with five bedrooms, 4 baths and loft area located on a corner lot. This gorgeous home includes a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and beautiful cabinets.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
133 Avenida Florencia
133 Avenida Florencia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
LIVE AT THE BEACH! Fully furnished beach condo walking distance to North Beach, San Clemente Beach Trail, Ole Hanson Beach Club, train station, restaurants, shops, and more! Situated on three levels, beautifully appointed with granite counters,

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
219 Avenida De La Grulla
219 Avenida de la Grulla, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1674 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 219 Avenida De La Grulla in San Clemente. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Clemente, CA

San Clemente apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

