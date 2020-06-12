/
3 bedroom apartments
135 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA
Marblehead Inland
12 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1033 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
11 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
1 Unit Available
210 W Avenida Gaviota
210 W Avenida Gaviota, San Clemente, CA
Unique 4BDR/3BA Southwest ocean view charmer! Wood beam ceilings, large floor plan with around 3,400 sq. ft. of living space. Two separate master suites one with ocean view deck. Granite counter tops, French doors, abundance of storage space.
1 Unit Available
728 Calle Casita
728 Calle Casita, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Ocean Hills View Condo - Very clean upgraded everything newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit with an Ocean View! Located in Ocean Hills near shopping, easy access to freeways and convenient shopping.
1 Unit Available
246 Avenida Cabrillo
246 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1600 sqft
Ole Hanson Gem! - This amazing Ole Hanson is an absolute gem! Made up of 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with original features and numerous custom upgrades throughout, this home is a must see! Chef's kitchen with stainless steal appliances, including
1 Unit Available
225 W Mariposa
225 West Mariposa, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1156 sqft
Great House with Walking Distance to the Beach - Unique older beach house with hand painted artistic touches throughout and a patio and garden with avocados, oranges, lemons, grapes and owner pays the gardener.
1 Unit Available
307 Calle Delicada
307 Calle Delicada, San Clemente, CA
Enjoy Ocean, Catalina Island, Dana Point and beautiful sunsets from this upgraded home located on a desirable single loaded street. Surrounded by beautiful landscaped grounds this light & bright home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
61 Via Sonrisa
61 Via Sonrisa, San Clemente, CA
Welcome to this beautiful 5-bedroom family home located in the prestigious gated community of Pacific Crest. This lovely home features a huge kitchen with center island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
258 Calle Cuervo
258 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1700 sqft
Beautiful Oceanview! End unit. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with 2 car garage. Community pools. Presidential Heights ll, San Clemente Will consider pet With deposit.
1 Unit Available
2131 Entrada Paraiso
2131 Entrada Paraiso, San Clemente, CA
Ocean views and privacy in South East San Clemente. Located less than 1 mile from picturesque downtown San Clemente, and even closer to beaches and surf breaks. Spacious furnished 5 Bedroom custom home on a huge lot (11,616 SF) on quiet cul-de-sac.
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
2104 Via Pecana
2104 Via Pecana, San Clemente, CA
Incredible cul-de-sac location with panoramic hills and city lights views! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has many recent updates and offers privacy in a quaint community within walking distance to Truman Benedict Elementary and Bernice Ayer Middle
1 Unit Available
219 Avenida Serra - A
219 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Duplex! Three bedroom, three bath apartment with large Deck with Ocean View and tandem garage. Laundry shared.
Rancho San Clemente
1 Unit Available
405 Bolivia
405 Bolivia, San Clemente, CA
Beautiful Home in Rancho San Clemente, Harbor View Homes. Large 5 bedroom 3 bath, Most bedrooms have a walk in closet with 3 car garage.
1 Unit Available
518 De Los Lobos Marinos
518 West Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos, San Clemente, CA
NO PETS This is a fully furnished Vacation rental. $4500.00 a month in the winter, $2700.00 a week in the Summer!
1 Unit Available
235 Lobeiro, #101
235 Avenida Lobeiro, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1400 sqft
This is a Fully Furnished Vacation Rental! Winter months $3900.00 Summer Weekly is $2195.00 Beautiful Sunsets, Just Steps to the Sand!
1 Unit Available
225 Avenida Del Poniente
225 Avenida Del Poniente, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1600 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath attached home has been updated and is ready for its new tenants. Throughout the property the flooring has been upgraded with wood-like grey porcelain tile.
1 Unit Available
158 Avenida Victoria
158 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2484 sqft
OLE HANSEN STYLE 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. DIRECT GARAGE ACCESS WITH DUMBWAITER. BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED UPSIDE DOWN FLOOR PLAN WITH LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN WITH 2 OCEAN VIEW DECKS ON UPPER LEVEL.
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
2028 Costero Hermoso
2028 Costero Hermoso, San Clemente, CA
Stunning ocean view home in the gated community of the Reserve South! Largest floorplan with five bedrooms, 4 baths and loft area located on a corner lot. This gorgeous home includes a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and beautiful cabinets.
1 Unit Available
133 Avenida Florencia
133 Avenida Florencia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
LIVE AT THE BEACH! Fully furnished beach condo walking distance to North Beach, San Clemente Beach Trail, Ole Hanson Beach Club, train station, restaurants, shops, and more! Situated on three levels, beautifully appointed with granite counters,
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
2938 Estancia
2938 Estancia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1242 sqft
Well Maintained Single Story 3 Bedrooms, High On Hill For Ocean Views& Breezes with Panoramic City Lights, Hill Mountain Views!! Best Price In Forster Ranch. Huge Front, Side & Rear Yards-. Backyard fenced in with white wroght iron fence.
1 Unit Available
219 Avenida De La Grulla
219 Avenida de la Grulla, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1674 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 219 Avenida De La Grulla in San Clemente. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
223 W. Canada
223 West Canada, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Work and Live in this Beach Close Apartment that is filled with light and ocean breezes. Recently upgraded with new wood vinyl flooring, paint, appliances and furnace. Walk to beach, stores and restaurants.
Talega
1 Unit Available
12 Via Canero
12 Via Canero, San Clemente, CA
Gorgeous 4BdRm Pool Home with Ocean & Canyon Views, Cull-De-Sac, Upgraded, Light & Bright Open Floor Plan, Master BdRm w/Open Ocean View Balcony, Huge Walk-in Closet w/security lock door, 2 Good Size BdRms, Plus Built-In Computer Desk/Library
1 Unit Available
517 Elena Lane
517 Elena Ln, San Clemente, CA
Luxury San Clemente beach life awaits in this brand new, state-of-the-art fully furnished Spanish style home. Private retreat on a corner lot just moments from the surf with uninterrupted 360-degree hillside and ocean views from the rooftop deck.
