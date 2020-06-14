/
1 bedroom apartments
59 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA
$
Rancho San Clemente
31 Units Available
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,728
671 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
$
Rancho San Clemente
34 Units Available
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
672 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Marblehead Inland
10 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
691 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
137 Avenida Sierra
137 Avenida Sierra, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
450 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom in San Clemente! - Property Id: 292502 Two weeks free with an immediate move in! Nice size one bedroom apartment with hills and city lights view! Open living room with full kitchen along the back wall, separate bedroom with closet,
1 Unit Available
127 Avenida Serra
127 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
450 sqft
Live and work close to downtown San Clemente. This beautiful 1,030 square foot is a half block from El Camino Real and two short blocks from Avenida Del Mar. Unit C is located on the second floor of a gorgeous Ole Hanson style building built in 2002.
1 Unit Available
137 Avenida Mateo
137 Avenida Mateo, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
650 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath unit located 3 blocks south of downtown Del Mar Street - Walking distance to San Clemente Pier - Detached Garage with Laundry Hookups - Wood Laminate Floors - Updated Kitchen Counters and Cabinets - Recessed Lighting.
1 Unit Available
523 Ave De Las Flores
523 Avenida Los Flores, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
625 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Carport parking, tile through out . Call Jody to see. 949-294-2337
1 Unit Available
3830 Avenida Del Presidente
3830 Avenida Del Presidente, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
495 sqft
This property is a beautiful and cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Southwest San Clemente with 500 sq. ft. of living space that is in a secured building with gated parking.
1 Unit Available
112 Avenida Barcelona
112 Avenida Barcelona, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
500 sqft
Prime South West location! Private 1 bedroom 1 bath with separate entrance via circular staircase, unit is above the home. Features include private roof deck. Ocean views, use of washer/dryer in garage. Street parking.
1 Unit Available
102 Avenida Santa Inez
102 Avenida Santa Inez, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
450 sqft
Brand new furnished apartment located in the Trestles community of south east San Clemente. Available short term month to month, fully stocked kitchen just bring your groceries. Its a must see and highly upgraded.
1 Unit Available
203 Avenida Rosa
203 Avenida Rosa, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
600 sqft
This is the best kept secret in downtown San Clemente. Single level, furnished, one bedroom, short and long term rental, with an outdoor living space like no other.
1 Unit Available
2501 S El Camino Real
2501 South El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
875 sqft
Beautiful, furnished, one bedroom, one bath, month to month rental in Ocean Fairways. Tastefully updated condo. Open concept kitchen and living area with concrete counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of San Clemente
15 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
751 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.
1 Unit Available
26862 Vista Del Mar
26862 Vista Del Mar, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
610 sqft
AVAILABLE 5/1/2020 - NEW CONSTRUCTION- BUILT IN 2015!! Move-in ready, single level home in the heart of Capo Beach.
Results within 5 miles of San Clemente
$
26 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,887
705 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Laguna Heights
31 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
668 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
1 Unit Available
33852 Del Obispo Unit 24
33852 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
614 sqft
- ***THIS PROPERTY IS VACANT. VERY EASY TO VIEW*** Newly remodeled upstairs condo located in Dana Point. Newly installed hard surface flooring through out the unit.
1 Unit Available
34102 El Encanto Avenue
34102 El Encanto Avenue, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and PRIVATE LAUNDRY SERVICE with brand new washer and dryer! Light and bright one bedroom back unit apartment in the desirable Lantern District is now available. Enjoy your own private entrance with no shared walls.
1 Unit Available
24702 Cordova Drive
24702 Cordova Drive, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
550 sqft
UPPER END UNIT ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT. SINGLE DETACHED GARAGE BELOW, COMMUNITY COIN LAUNDRY , LOCATED IN LANTERN DISTRICT OF DANA POINT. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO BEACH AND SHOPPING!
1 Unit Available
25611 Quail Run
25611 Quail Run, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
578 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS SINGLE LEVEL-GROUND FLOOR ONE BDRM DANA POINT "SPINNAKER RUN " CONDO-CLOSE TO DOHENY BEACH AND HARBOR/MARINA!! GREAT END-UND WITH VERY PRIVATE-SECLUDED LOCATION (ONE OF THE BEST LOCATIONS IN THE DEVELOPMENT) WITH VIEWS OF SURROUNDING
1 Unit Available
32 Corniche Drive
32 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
735 sqft
NO STEPS First Floor Condo, a great location, this Ritz Pointe complex is located in a five star area next to Monarch Beach Resort and Ritz Carlton and both within a 10 min walk.
