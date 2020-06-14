Apartment List
/
CA
/
san clemente
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

75 Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Clemente renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Rancho San Clemente
32 Units Available
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,728
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Marblehead Inland
11 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,925
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Rancho San Clemente
34 Units Available
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
967 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Marblehead Coastal
1 Unit Available
149 Via Galicia
149 Via Galicia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2296 sqft
Unobstructed OCEAN VIEWS! 149 Via Galicia is located in the desirable coastal community of SEA SUMMIT. This home is a standalone AQUA PLAN 1 and is situated to capture the direct OCEAN VIEW from the back yard. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Talega
1 Unit Available
12 Via Canero
12 Via Canero, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2566 sqft
Gorgeous 4BdRm Pool Home with Ocean & Canyon Views, Cull-De-Sac, Upgraded, Light & Bright Open Floor Plan, Master BdRm w/Open Ocean View Balcony, Huge Walk-in Closet w/security lock door, 2 Good Size BdRms, Plus Built-In Computer Desk/Library

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
West Pico
1 Unit Available
103 Via Almodovar
103 Via Almodovar, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4313 sqft
This extraordinary ocean view villa situated on a cul-de-sac. It features a 5BD (One Main Level BD) 5.5BA plus an upstairs bonus room, 2-car garage with a long driveway, and automatic gate opener.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2501 S El Camino Real
2501 South El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, furnished, one bedroom, one bath, month to month rental in Ocean Fairways. Tastefully updated condo. Open concept kitchen and living area with concrete counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and gas fireplace.

1 of 42

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Talega
1 Unit Available
321 Via Promesa
321 Via Promesa, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
3111 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to lease this spacious and beautiful home! 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths provide plenty of space for everyone to enjoy.
Results within 1 mile of San Clemente
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.
Results within 5 miles of San Clemente
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Marina Hills
7 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Laguna Heights
31 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
35 Seastar Court
35 Seastar Court, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
944 sqft
We are excited to introduce Arrive Los Carneros, a premier rental community in the heart of Goleta, CA.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Niguel Heights
1 Unit Available
30932 Colonial Pl.
30932 Colonial Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3404 sqft
30932 Colonial Pl.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
34300 Lantern Bay Drive
34300 Lantern Bay Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3133 sqft
Dana Point Harbor and Ocean Views in gated community of Lantern Bay Villas approximately 5 minutes walk to Harbor.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
873 Doheny Way
873 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1469 sqft
Contact agent directly joey@finrowrealty.com.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28 Corniche Drive
28 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1165 sqft
Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. Furnished, Monarch Hills Condo, Ideally Located in Monarch Beach just Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, St. Regis Hotel & Local Monarch Beach.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Marbella
1 Unit Available
79 Plaza Cuesta
79 Plaza Cuesta, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,670
1779 sqft
Updated Single level Villa with golf course, waterfall and hillside views. Located on the 9th green of the golf course in a quiet and peaceful location walk to clubhouse.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
66 Corniche Drive
66 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1130 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This beautiful beach-close 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo locates in the 24hr guard gated community of Ritz Pointe. It’s an end unit with green belt locates outside the spacious patio.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Covenant Hills Village
1 Unit Available
12 Vasto Street
12 Vasto St, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
2723 sqft
This modern farmhouse design includes contemporary finishes and features including quartz kitchen, laundry and bath counter tops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in San Clemente, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Clemente renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Clemente 3 BedroomsSan Clemente Accessible ApartmentsSan Clemente Apartments under $1,800San Clemente Apartments under $2,000San Clemente Apartments under $2,200
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with GarageSan Clemente Apartments with GymSan Clemente Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Clemente Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Clemente Apartments with ParkingSan Clemente Apartments with Pool
San Clemente Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Clemente Cheap PlacesSan Clemente Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Clemente Furnished ApartmentsSan Clemente Luxury PlacesSan Clemente Pet Friendly PlacesSan Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College