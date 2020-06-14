/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:15 AM
98 Furnished Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2824 La Ventana
2824 La Ventana, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
3750 sqft
This luxurious executive four bedroom home offers a resort-feel in a quiet coastal neighborhood in north San Clemente. Unobstructed ocean views and cool breezes make this a tranquil setting to live and relax.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Avenida Montalvo #14
206 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1625 sqft
206 Avenida Montalvo #14 Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in South West San Clemente! Walk to Beach and Park! - Welcome to your Relaxing Beach Retreat! This stunning and upgraded beach condo on the loop in Southwest San Clemente,
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2131 Entrada Paraiso
2131 Entrada Paraiso, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4000 sqft
Ocean views and privacy in South East San Clemente. Located less than 1 mile from picturesque downtown San Clemente, and even closer to beaches and surf breaks. Spacious furnished 5 Bedroom custom home on a huge lot (11,616 SF) on quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
518 De Los Lobos Marinos
518 West Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
NO PETS This is a fully furnished Vacation rental. $4500.00 a month in the winter, $2700.00 a week in the Summer!
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
235 Lobeiro, #101
235 Avenida Lobeiro, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1400 sqft
This is a Fully Furnished Vacation Rental! Winter months $3900.00 Summer Weekly is $2195.00 Beautiful Sunsets, Just Steps to the Sand!
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
133 Avenida Florencia
133 Avenida Florencia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
LIVE AT THE BEACH! Fully furnished beach condo walking distance to North Beach, San Clemente Beach Trail, Ole Hanson Beach Club, train station, restaurants, shops, and more! Situated on three levels, beautifully appointed with granite counters,
1 of 75
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
517 Elena Lane
517 Elena Ln, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3501 sqft
Luxury San Clemente beach life awaits in this brand new, state-of-the-art fully furnished Spanish style home. Private retreat on a corner lot just moments from the surf with uninterrupted 360-degree hillside and ocean views from the rooftop deck.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
412 Arenoso Lane
412 Arenoso Lane, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
2643 sqft
Spectacular, fully furnished condo overlooking the Pacific Ocean in one of the best locations in San Clemente, Vista Pacifica Villas.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
411 Avenida Victoria
411 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
Luxurious San Clemente beach retreat with an unbeatable location-less than a 5-minute walk to the surf! Fully furnished 3 Bed and 2 Bath home with private balcony for the stellar ocean breeze and sunset views.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3749 Calle Casino
3749 Calle Casino, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1774 sqft
AWESOME PANORAMIC VIEW INCLUDES OCEAN, COASTLINE, CATALINA ISLAND AND DANA POINT HARBOR FROM THIS 2 STORY TOWN HOME. FULLY FURNISHED FOR YOUR COMFORT AND LEISURE. 2 LARGE DECKS ARE GREAT FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
128 Avenida Santa Margarita
128 Avenida Santa Margarita, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2102 sqft
Furnished--Close to Trestles in Southwest San Clemente. Ocean views. The downstairs with 3 bedrooms is available and the 2 upstairs bedrooms will be used as Owner/storage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Talega
1 Unit Available
2 Calle Merecida
2 Calle Merecida, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2050 sqft
Available July 1,2020.Call or text Maria for details and tour 949-701-5954 Gorgeous Single Level End Unit located inside the prestigious Carmel community in San Clemente's Talega.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
243 Avenida Madrid # 5
243 Avenida Madrid, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,900
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Dream location!! Walk to the pier or Downtown from this totally secluded private location sitting on the T-Street Canyon.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
102 Avenida Santa Inez
102 Avenida Santa Inez, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
450 sqft
Brand new furnished apartment located in the Trestles community of south east San Clemente. Available short term month to month, fully stocked kitchen just bring your groceries. Its a must see and highly upgraded.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
203 Avenida Rosa
203 Avenida Rosa, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
600 sqft
This is the best kept secret in downtown San Clemente. Single level, furnished, one bedroom, short and long term rental, with an outdoor living space like no other.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
511 Avenida Del Mar
511 Avenida del Mar, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
1884 sqft
Spectacular Spanish Penthouse in the Pier Bowl of San Clemente. Highly upgraded throughout. Take your own Private elevator direct into your Penthouse from your secured gated underground parking garage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2501 S El Camino Real
2501 South El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, furnished, one bedroom, one bath, month to month rental in Ocean Fairways. Tastefully updated condo. Open concept kitchen and living area with concrete counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and gas fireplace.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
508 Avenida Victoria
508 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2100 sqft
Modern Newly Built 2020 Spanish Style Beach Home. This immaculate and tastefully decorated Single level, 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, boasts 2100 SqFt, on Avenida Victoria, a mere block away from the lively San Clemente Pier.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
723 Calle Camisa
723 Calle Comisa, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1242 sqft
Call Agent Richelle Redivo 949.838.
1 of 28
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
3707 Calle Casino
3707 Calle Casino, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1512 sqft
Panoramic Ocean Views! Close to world class beaches! Beautifully remodeled down to the studs in 2015! This 2 bed, 3 bathroom home is gorgeous! From the honed granite counter tops in the kitchen and high end appliances, to the walk in showers, it is
Results within 1 mile of San Clemente
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental July 1-Sept 15 2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34556 Via Espinoza
34556 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1000 sqft
Light, bright and modern with an ocean view, this beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath half duplex has everything you need for your home away from home.
Results within 5 miles of San Clemente
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
