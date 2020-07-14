All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Seacrest

240 Avenida Vista Montana · (833) 983-5207
Rent Special
Leasing Special: Up To 8 Weeks Free!* *Restrictions apply, contact leasing team for more details.
Location

240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04G · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 24G · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 04J · Avail. now

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13P · Avail. now

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 13R · Avail. now

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seacrest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
on-site laundry
business center
lobby
pool table
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!

Located in pristine San Clemente, California, Seacrest Apartment Homes offers a coastal lifestyle that is unparalleled. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and nestled up on the hillside terraces, you’ll surround yourself with the best of southern California. Everything you need is conveniently located close to home, including shopping, dining, award-winning schools and commuter-friendly freeways. Complete with private balconies and patios and upgraded kitchens, entertaining is easy in these one or two bedroom apartment homes. Whether it’s relaxing by the pool, working out in the open air fitness studio or barbecuing with friends, Seacrest Apartment Homes has it all.

Virtual Leasing Special: 8 Weeks Free Rent!*
*Receive a special deposit rate of $199 – restrictions apply, contact leasing team for more details
Act Now, offer is availabl

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: $400 for 1 bedroom, $500 for 2 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $40 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Carports, open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seacrest have any available units?
Seacrest has 18 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Seacrest have?
Some of Seacrest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seacrest currently offering any rent specials?
Seacrest is offering the following rent specials: Leasing Special: Up To 8 Weeks Free!* *Restrictions apply, contact leasing team for more details.
Is Seacrest pet-friendly?
Yes, Seacrest is pet friendly.
Does Seacrest offer parking?
Yes, Seacrest offers parking.
Does Seacrest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seacrest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seacrest have a pool?
Yes, Seacrest has a pool.
Does Seacrest have accessible units?
No, Seacrest does not have accessible units.
Does Seacrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seacrest has units with dishwashers.
Does Seacrest have units with air conditioning?
No, Seacrest does not have units with air conditioning.
