accessible apartments
13 Accessible Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Talega
1 Unit Available
12 Via Canero
12 Via Canero, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2566 sqft
Gorgeous 4BdRm Pool Home with Ocean & Canyon Views, Cull-De-Sac, Upgraded, Light & Bright Open Floor Plan, Master BdRm w/Open Ocean View Balcony, Huge Walk-in Closet w/security lock door, 2 Good Size BdRms, Plus Built-In Computer Desk/Library
Results within 10 miles of San Clemente
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,916
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,700
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
53 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Township Village
14 Units Available
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
597 Avenida Majorca
597 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL-55+ Community-Available August 1st thru Mid December (time period negotiable)-3 Month Minimum rental. Beautifully Remodeled Cottage Style End Unit Valencia Model with Front Patio and Atrium.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Coast Royal
1 Unit Available
31311 Ceanothus Drive
31311 Ceanothus Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listen to the sounds of the ocean from this beautifully remodeled single family home with breathtaking, panoramic ocean views. Lease is for the main house, with two bedrooms and two baths. Year's lease, furnished or unfurnished. Close to local beach.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
1933 Upper Rim Rock Road
1933 Upper Rim Rock Road, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
3154 sqft
Modern soft contemporary luxury estate with amazing panoramic ocean, Catalina Island, canyon and city lights views.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Arch Beach Heights
1 Unit Available
1388 La Mirada Street
1388 La Mirada Street, Laguna Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,800
7396 sqft
Welcome to The Nautilus House, inspired by the jetted sea creature in its spiral circulation and concentric curves that, viewed from below, echo Manhattan’s Guggenheim Museum.
