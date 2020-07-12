/
rancho san clemente
293 Apartments for rent in Rancho San Clemente, San Clemente, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,872
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
967 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523
1068 Calle Del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
438 sqft
Unit 1523 Available 08/01/20 San Clemente Condo 5 min from Beach - Property Id: 314511 Welcome home to the City of San Clemente. Home of great surfing from T-Street to Trestles.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3 Chapital
3 Chapital, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1946 sqft
Fabulous two story home with amazing vaulted ceilings making this home very bright and airy. Open floor plan with formal dining and living room, family room with a cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen opening to the family room. Private fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho San Clemente
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
106 Calle Campanero
106 Calle Campanero, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1668 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story upgraded townhome with much sought after model and a dream location in Alassio community of Talega. Only one common wall! Built in 2004, this home is move-in ready.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
61 Via Sonrisa
61 Via Sonrisa, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
2967 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 5-bedroom family home located in the prestigious gated community of Pacific Crest. This lovely home features a huge kitchen with center island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
523 Ave De Las Flores
523 Avenida Los Flores, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Carport parking, tile through out . Call Jody to see. 949-294-2337
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
39 Avenida Brio
39 Avenida Brio, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1367 sqft
Great Trinidad at Talega upper level unit with all living space on one level and a large view deck. Full two car attached garage with direct access. Convenient to community park and all amenities and offering a quiet, peaceful location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10 Camino Celeste
10 Camino Celeste, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1388 sqft
Prime interior location, clean, light/bright, ALL LIVING SPACE/BEDROOMS/BATHS LOCATED ON MAIN FLOOR, large open kitchen/living area with fireplace and view balcony, nicely upgraded with wood floor, granite countertops, ample upgraded cabinets,
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
918 Avenida Presidio
918 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,180
3483 sqft
AMAZING VIEW! MUST SEE! You can have the Ocean view from roof deck and the mountain view from every other room. It is a modern, fancy, and beautiful single family house! The house is costumed built. You will live in the beach city of San Clemente.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2 Calle Merecida
2 Calle Merecida, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2050 sqft
Available July 1,2020.Call or text Maria for details and tour 949-701-5954 Gorgeous Single Level End Unit located inside the prestigious Carmel community in San Clemente's Talega.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2107 Avenida Espada
2107 Avenida Espada, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
984 sqft
AMAZING OCEAN-CATALINA AND CITY LIGHT VIEWS FROM THIS QUIET UPPER LEVEL FAIRE HARBOUR 2 BEDROOM,1.25 BATH HOME COMPLETE WITH A TWO CAR OVERSIZED GARAGE.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
513 Calle Malaguena
513 Calle Malaguena, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,400
4515 sqft
Perfectly perched hilltop home offers views of the ocean, city lights, Dana Point Harbor out to Catalina Island. Impressively Spanish styled home has over 4,500 square feet of beautiful living space and expansive views from almost every room.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
321 Via Promesa
321 Via Promesa, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
3111 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to lease this spacious and beautiful home! 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths provide plenty of space for everyone to enjoy.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho San Clemente
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
13 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,955
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
891 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
219 W. Avenida Palizada
219 West Avenida Palizada, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
900 sqft
219 W. Avenida Palizada - #B Available 08/05/20 Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex house! - Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex house is very nice inside. This unit is about 900 sq. ft. with no common walls. There are two garages between units.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Avenida Montalvo #14
206 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1625 sqft
206 Avenida Montalvo #14 Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in South West San Clemente! Walk to Beach and Park! - Welcome to your Relaxing Beach Retreat! This stunning and upgraded beach condo on the loop in Southwest San Clemente,
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
32002 Via Tonada
32002 Via Tonada, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1094 sqft
Spectacularly renovated single level townhome is located in the heart of the historic San Juan Capistrano. This home features a generous layout with three bedrooms and 2 full baths. The gas fireplace in the living room sets the ambiance as you enter.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6345 Camino Marinero
6345 Camino Marinero, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3491 sqft
This Luxurious Home Is Situated, In the Highly Sought-After Compass Pointe Neighborhood in Forster Highlands.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2816 Camino Capistrano
2816 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1074 sqft
What a view! Settle into this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious condo.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
34355 Via Fortuna
34355 Via Fortuna, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1440 sqft
Beautifully updated home in the Heart of Capo Beach. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself into the Southern California coastal community lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
121 W Canada B
121 W Canada, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1000 sqft
Beach House - Property Id: 306503 Nice 2 Bed 2 Bath apartment close to the beach. Large two car garage and driveway parking. Close to downtown and all it's beautiful shops and restaurants. Great Neighborhood quote and friendly people.
