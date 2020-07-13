/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM
196 Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 117
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Marblehead Inland
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,955
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
891 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Rancho San Clemente
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,872
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Rancho San Clemente
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
967 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
47 Vista Encanta
47 Vista Encanta, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1910 sqft
Over $100,000 was spent rebuilding this home after a fire 5 year ago. This unit in, Seaview Townhomes, is the last building in the first row of homes. It has unobstructed ocean views from all floors.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Talega
106 Calle Campanero
106 Calle Campanero, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1668 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story upgraded townhome with much sought after model and a dream location in Alassio community of Talega. Only one common wall! Built in 2004, this home is move-in ready.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Forster Ranch
6345 Camino Marinero
6345 Camino Marinero, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3491 sqft
This Luxurious Home Is Situated, In the Highly Sought-After Compass Pointe Neighborhood in Forster Highlands.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Clemente
1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523
1068 Calle Del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
438 sqft
Unit 1523 Available 08/01/20 San Clemente Condo 5 min from Beach - Property Id: 314511 Welcome home to the City of San Clemente. Home of great surfing from T-Street to Trestles.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Forster Ranch
61 Via Sonrisa
61 Via Sonrisa, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
2967 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 5-bedroom family home located in the prestigious gated community of Pacific Crest. This lovely home features a huge kitchen with center island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Talega
39 Avenida Brio
39 Avenida Brio, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1367 sqft
Great Trinidad at Talega upper level unit with all living space on one level and a large view deck. Full two car attached garage with direct access. Convenient to community park and all amenities and offering a quiet, peaceful location.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2501 S El Camino Real
2501 South El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean and Golf Course Views, located directly above 6th fairway and green of the San Clemente Golf course. This is a large 2 bedroom with 2 full baths one level Condo unit. It is located on the top floor, no one above, close to elevator.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2804 Camino Capistrano
2804 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1546 sqft
Bright and Spacious single-level 2 Bedroom Condo with 2 full baths in the Shore Cliff Villas community! Walk in to a large living/family room with 2 sliding glass doors to the attached deck overlooking the pool and golf course.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Talega
2 Calle Merecida
2 Calle Merecida, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2050 sqft
Available July 1,2020.Call or text Maria for details and tour 949-701-5954 Gorgeous Single Level End Unit located inside the prestigious Carmel community in San Clemente's Talega.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Marblehead Coastal
149 Via Galicia
149 Via Galicia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2296 sqft
Unobstructed OCEAN VIEWS! 149 Via Galicia is located in the desirable coastal community of SEA SUMMIT. This home is a standalone AQUA PLAN 1 and is situated to capture the direct OCEAN VIEW from the back yard. This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Marblehead Inland
2107 Avenida Espada
2107 Avenida Espada, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
984 sqft
AMAZING OCEAN-CATALINA AND CITY LIGHT VIEWS FROM THIS QUIET UPPER LEVEL FAIRE HARBOUR 2 BEDROOM,1.25 BATH HOME COMPLETE WITH A TWO CAR OVERSIZED GARAGE.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2808 Camino Capistrano
2808 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1400 sqft
Lower level 3 bedroom with large 2 car garage. Community pool. May Consider small pet with deposit. New Paint , flooring and fixtures. 9 months ago Upgraded, unit has washer, dryer & refrigerator.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Calle Cuervo
304 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1744 sqft
304 Calle Cuervo Available 08/05/20 Stunning Oceanviews from this 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome - STUNNING ocean views from this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in south San Clemente.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2811 La Ventana
2811 La Ventana, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
2948 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS FOR LEASE ONLY. CALL TERRY HARNER / GREEN TREE PROPERTIES AT 949-422-0124 TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWING.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
214 Calle Cuervo
214 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1644 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1644 sq ft home sits on a private cul de sac in Presidential Heights II. The Spanish tiled gated courtyard entry opens to this spacious floorplan, upgraded with porcelain tile in the entry, kitchen and baths.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
423 Avenida Granada
423 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1340 sqft
Whitewater *Panoramic * Coastline * Views! Upon Entry you are Greeted with Caressing Ocean Breezes, Shocking Ocean Views, Warm Color Palette and Updated Decor complete with Stone Floors, Granite Countertops and Tasteful Furnishings.
1 of 42
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Talega
321 Via Promesa
321 Via Promesa, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
3111 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to lease this spacious and beautiful home! 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths provide plenty of space for everyone to enjoy.
1 of 28
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
3707 Calle Casino
3707 Calle Casino, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1512 sqft
Panoramic Ocean Views! Close to world class beaches! Beautifully remodeled down to the studs in 2015! This 2 bed, 3 bathroom home is gorgeous! From the honed granite counter tops in the kitchen and high end appliances, to the walk in showers, it is
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 05:57am
1 Unit Available
Talega
29 Via Timon
29 via Timon, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3263 sqft
Here is the house that you and your family have been waiting for! This spacious Stella Mare home features over 3,200 square feet of living space.
