pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
78 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Marblehead Inland
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,955
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
891 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Rancho San Clemente
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,872
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Rancho San Clemente
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
967 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
243 Avenida Madrid # 5
243 Avenida Madrid, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$2,200
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Dream location!! Walk to the pier or Downtown from this totally secluded private location sitting on the T-Street Canyon.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 W Mariposa
225 West Mariposa, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
1156 sqft
Great House with Walking Distance to the Beach - Unique older beach house with hand painted artistic touches throughout and a patio and garden with avocados, oranges, lemons, grapes and owner pays the gardener.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1304 Calle Alcazar
1304 Calle Alcazar, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Two bedrooms plus den/office with pano ocean views Santa Catalina to Dana Point. New carpet and paint. Two-car garage. Quiet Cul-de-sac street. Private back yard with huge garden/dog run beside the home. Microwave, refrigerator included.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
258 Calle Cuervo
258 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
Beautiful Oceanview! End unit. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with 2 car garage. Community pools. Presidential Heights ll, San Clemente Will consider pet With deposit.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2808 Camino Capistrano
2808 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1400 sqft
Lower level 3 bedroom with large 2 car garage. Community pool. May Consider small pet with deposit. New Paint , flooring and fixtures. 9 months ago Upgraded, unit has washer, dryer & refrigerator.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
207 S Calle Seville
207 South Calle Seville, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,794
750 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a beautiful shower. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops, Range, Refrigerator and dishwasher and Microwave. Hardwood flooring throughout with tile floors in the bathroom.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
220 Avenida Lobeiro
220 Avenida Lobeiro, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
Ocean View, Upstairs Condo w/ Patio. Available for Lease. This is a Two Bedroom w/Full Master Bathroom and Guest Bathroom with Shower. Includes One Car Garage & One Driveway Space. Refrigerator is Included.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
11 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental Aug 1- Aug 31,2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
34602 Calle Rosita
34602 Calle Rosita, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1000 sqft
Nice top floor two bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage plus driveway penthouse apartment in duplex. This home has brand new flooring, paint and more. The floor plan is open and there is hardwood laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
27545 VIA RAMONA
27545 Via Ramona, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1500 sqft
Beautiful Private View! Tons of windows and natural light all throughout! - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms single story house in the Highly Sought After Loma Vista HOA. Shaded patio cover with peaceful park like setting in the backyard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
36 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
10 Units Available
Marina Hills
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,285
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
30902 Clubhouse Drive
30902 Clubhouse Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1039 sqft
This home is gorgeous and ready for you to move in. Located in the hillsides of Laguna Niguel just minutes away from the beach. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
51 Saint Kitts
51 Saint Kitts, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1995 sqft
Three Bedroom Home With Golf Course View! - PREMIUM LOCATION!! Guard gated Monarch Beach home with panoramic golf course views! Three bedroom, three bath home in Monarch Beach, Antigua! Decorated with tile and laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
27 Portland Place
27 Portland Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1439 sqft
27 Portland Place Available 10/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Available starting Oct 2020-January 2021 and then again starting in March onward in 2021. Ocean View FURNISHED monthly rental.
