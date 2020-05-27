All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like Rancho Del Mar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
Rancho Del Mar
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Rancho Del Mar

Open Now until 6pm
1100 Calle del Cerro · (949) 284-4969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Rancho San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 117 · Avail. now

$1,744

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 163 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 169 · Avail. now

$1,892

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 138 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 148 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,212

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 136 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,412

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rancho Del Mar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
lobby
Ideally set in rolling seaside hills, follow the fresh ocean breeze to your new home at Rancho Del Mar Apartments. Choose one of our one and two bedroom apartments in San Clemente, CA, and find the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Built in the Spanish Colonial Revival style that our beautiful city is known for, our luxury community can provide a picturesque setting for your dynamic lifestyle. Charming tile paths weave throughout the lush tropical landscaping and mature palm trees on our impeccably maintained grounds.

The crown jewel of our luxury community is the gorgeous outdoor swimming pool. Soak up the California sun on the resort-inspired sundeck with WiFi access, then take a dip in the heated pool. Our San Clemente apartments are also a pet-friendly environment, so feel free to bring your furry friends home with you!

Discover seaside living at Rancho Del Mar Apartments. Call and visit today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rancho Del Mar have any available units?
Rancho Del Mar has 15 units available starting at $1,744 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rancho Del Mar have?
Some of Rancho Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rancho Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
Rancho Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rancho Del Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, Rancho Del Mar is pet friendly.
Does Rancho Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, Rancho Del Mar offers parking.
Does Rancho Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rancho Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rancho Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, Rancho Del Mar has a pool.
Does Rancho Del Mar have accessible units?
No, Rancho Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does Rancho Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rancho Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does Rancho Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, Rancho Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Rancho Del Mar?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity