/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:40 AM
187 Luxury Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA
Verified
1 of 117
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
14 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
12 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
13 Units Available
Marblehead Inland
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,955
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
891 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Rancho San Clemente
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
967 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Rancho San Clemente
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,872
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
219 W. Avenida Palizada
219 West Avenida Palizada, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
900 sqft
219 W. Avenida Palizada - #B Available 08/05/20 Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex house! - Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex house is very nice inside. This unit is about 900 sq. ft. with no common walls. There are two garages between units.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
206 Avenida Montalvo #14
206 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1625 sqft
206 Avenida Montalvo #14 Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in South West San Clemente! Walk to Beach and Park! - Welcome to your Relaxing Beach Retreat! This stunning and upgraded beach condo on the loop in Southwest San Clemente,
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2816 Camino Capistrano
2816 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1074 sqft
What a view! Settle into this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious condo.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Forster Ranch
6345 Camino Marinero
6345 Camino Marinero, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,150
3491 sqft
This Luxurious Home Is Situated, In the Highly Sought-After Compass Pointe Neighborhood in Forster Highlands.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
121 W Canada B
121 W Canada, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1000 sqft
Beach House - Property Id: 306503 Nice 2 Bed 2 Bath apartment close to the beach. Large two car garage and driveway parking. Close to downtown and all it's beautiful shops and restaurants. Great Neighborhood quote and friendly people.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
225 W Mariposa
225 West Mariposa, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
1156 sqft
Great House with Walking Distance to the Beach - Unique older beach house with hand painted artistic touches throughout and a patio and garden with avocados, oranges, lemons, grapes and owner pays the gardener.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
229 Avenida Santa Barbara
229 Avenida Santa Barbara, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1300 sqft
This single level 3 bedroom 2 bath 1,300 Sq. Ft. unit is in the heart of San Clemente with plenty of parking. This Duplex newly built in 2000. Open floor plan with tile floors thru out. Granite counter tops in large kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Forster Ranch
61 Via Sonrisa
61 Via Sonrisa, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
2967 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 5-bedroom family home located in the prestigious gated community of Pacific Crest. This lovely home features a huge kitchen with center island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Talega
39 Avenida Brio
39 Avenida Brio, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1367 sqft
Great Trinidad at Talega upper level unit with all living space on one level and a large view deck. Full two car attached garage with direct access. Convenient to community park and all amenities and offering a quiet, peaceful location.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
219 Avenida De La Grulla
219 Avenida de la Grulla, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1674 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 219 Avenida De La Grulla in San Clemente. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
412 Arenoso Lane
412 Arenoso Lane, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2643 sqft
Spectacular, fully furnished condo overlooking the Pacific Ocean in one of the best locations in San Clemente, Vista Pacifica Villas.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
157 Avenida Serra
157 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
880 sqft
Spanish charm meets ideal location in this three bedroom single family residence. Situated in the heart of downtown San Clemente, only a few minutes walk to the best restaurants and shops on Ave Del Mar and to the beach, pier, and beach trail.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2501 S El Camino Real
2501 South El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean and Golf Course Views, located directly above 6th fairway and green of the San Clemente Golf course. This is a large 2 bedroom with 2 full baths one level Condo unit. It is located on the top floor, no one above, close to elevator.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
201 Avenida Cabrillo
201 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1333 sqft
Unbelievable location from this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1333 Sq. Ft. condo in the heart of Del Mar. Hard wood floors thru out. Nice Cherry wood cabinets with tile counters in the kitchen with all appliances included and a restaurant style booth for dining.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Talega
10 Camino Celeste
10 Camino Celeste, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1388 sqft
Prime interior location, clean, light/bright, ALL LIVING SPACE/BEDROOMS/BATHS LOCATED ON MAIN FLOOR, large open kitchen/living area with fireplace and view balcony, nicely upgraded with wood floor, granite countertops, ample upgraded cabinets,
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
401 Arenoso Lane
401 Arenoso Lane, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1039 sqft
TWO BDRM. RENTAL CLOSE TO THE PIER, BEACHES, WALKING TRAIL AND CASA ROMANTICA CULTURAL CENTER. Upgraded kitchen with large pantry, dining room with hardwood floors. Living room with carpeting and fireplace.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2804 Camino Capistrano
2804 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1546 sqft
Bright and Spacious single-level 2 Bedroom Condo with 2 full baths in the Shore Cliff Villas community! Walk in to a large living/family room with 2 sliding glass doors to the attached deck overlooking the pool and golf course.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
307 Calle Delicada
307 Calle Delicada, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2186 sqft
Enjoy Ocean, Catalina Island, Dana Point and beautiful sunsets from this upgraded home located on a desirable single loaded street. Surrounded by beautiful landscaped grounds this light & bright home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
918 Avenida Presidio
918 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,180
3483 sqft
AMAZING VIEW! MUST SEE! You can have the Ocean view from roof deck and the mountain view from every other room. It is a modern, fancy, and beautiful single family house! The house is costumed built. You will live in the beach city of San Clemente.
Similar Pages
San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Clemente 3 BedroomsSan Clemente Accessible ApartmentsSan Clemente Apartments under $1,800San Clemente Apartments under $2,000
San Clemente Apartments under $2,200San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with GarageSan Clemente Apartments with GymSan Clemente Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Clemente Apartments with ParkingSan Clemente Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA