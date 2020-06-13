/
cheap apartments
35 Cheap Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rancho San Clemente
34 Units Available
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,728
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Marblehead Inland
11 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,925
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Avenida Sierra
137 Avenida Sierra, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 Bedroom in San Clemente! - Property Id: 292502 Two weeks free with an immediate move in! Nice size one bedroom apartment with hills and city lights view! Open living room with full kitchen along the back wall, separate bedroom with closet,
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
709 Calle Puente C-1
709 Calle Puente, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,225
300 sqft
SPACIOUS UPSTAIRS STUDO APARTMENT CLOSE TO BEACH!! NEWER CARPETING AND FRESHLY PAINTED. **UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT**
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
523 Ave De Las Flores
523 Avenida Los Flores, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Carport parking, tile through out . Call Jody to see. 949-294-2337
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3830 Avenida Del Presidente
3830 Avenida Del Presidente, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is a beautiful and cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Southwest San Clemente with 500 sq. ft. of living space that is in a secured building with gated parking.
Results within 5 miles of San Clemente
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laguna Heights
31 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
24702 Cordova Drive
24702 Cordova Drive, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UPPER END UNIT ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT. SINGLE DETACHED GARAGE BELOW, COMMUNITY COIN LAUNDRY , LOCATED IN LANTERN DISTRICT OF DANA POINT. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO BEACH AND SHOPPING!
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25611 Quail Run
25611 Quail Run, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VERY SPACIOUS SINGLE LEVEL-GROUND FLOOR ONE BDRM DANA POINT "SPINNAKER RUN " CONDO-CLOSE TO DOHENY BEACH AND HARBOR/MARINA!! GREAT END-UND WITH VERY PRIVATE-SECLUDED LOCATION (ONE OF THE BEST LOCATIONS IN THE DEVELOPMENT) WITH VIEWS OF SURROUNDING
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
33950 Golden Lantern Street
33950 Golden Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
580 sqft
Great location for this 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 580 sq-ft apartment with refrigerator included and on site laundry. Located close to the beach in the Lantern District of Dana Point and short walk to restaurants and shops. No Pets and Good Credit is a must!
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
33971 Copper Lantern Street
33971 Copper Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location!!! Location!!! Walk to all of Dana Point!! This Sunny, very private lower end unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car detached shared garage and parking spot, offers new flooring, paint, clean community coin laundry on sight, and small side patio.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
18 Corniche Unit E
18 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
768 sqft
AWESOME OCEAN CLOSE CONDO!!! - Penthouse beach condo located behind the gates of the coastal Ritz Pointe community. New carpet, new paint. Granite in bathroom. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer hook ups. Live your dream. Live at the beach.
Results within 10 miles of San Clemente
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
10 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,693
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,810
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
59 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Township Village
14 Units Available
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
11 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
SAMLARC
Contact for Availability
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,700
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
